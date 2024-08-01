Team Green: The Story Behind Kawasaki's Iconic Color Choice

For well over half a decade, Kawasaki has been a name to be reckoned with in the world of motorsports. The Japanese manufacturer's extensive lineup of powerful motorcycles is world famous, thanks to their high speed, ease of control, and overall reliable performance. The company itself is also well-known for breaking new ground with its motorcycles across its seasoned history, such as producing the first air-cooled vertical twin two-stroke engine for a street bike in 1967 with the Kawasaki A1 Samurai and being the first foreign motorcycle manufacturer to have open up a facility in the United States in 1974.

But one aspect of Kawasaki's history that doesn't get much mention is how the vibrant lime green color that has long characterized the brand came into being. It's an undeniably iconic part of their motorcycles that motorheads can't imagine Kawasaki being without nowadays. The distinct color has made their motorcycles immediately identifiable to everyone from seasoned riders to budget-conscious enthusiasts while further influencing the look of the company's many other vehicles, such as ATVs, electric bikes, and jet skis. So, just how did this instantly recognizable aspect of Kawasaki's identity come to be? Surprisingly, the color choice wasn't immediately met with open arms.