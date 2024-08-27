Is The Dodge SRT Tomahawk Real? Here's What You Need To Know

Concept cars are a way for an automotive brand to introduce the public to out-of-the-box thinking for automobiles, showcasing a vision for the future through outlandish styling and new technological advancements. Sometimes, the public is lucky enough to see a concept car come to fruition in the form of a production version. Other times they often create a lot of buzz, even if they are never actually produced. In the case of the SRT Tomahawk project, Dodge created a concept car that enthusiasts could drive, just not in the real world.

The story of the Dodge SRT Tomahawk begins with one of the most successful automotive video game franchises in history — "Gran Turismo." In 2013, the video game's developer Polyphony Digital released the sixth mainstream title in the "Gran Turismo" series. As a companion project for the game, Polyphony also launched the "Vision Gran Turismo" program, where the developer encouraged popular automotive manufacturers to submit their vision of the perfect GT car, no matter how extreme. By 2015, 19 of these concept "Vision GT" cars were added to "Gran Turismo 6" from manufacturers ranging from Bugatti to Toyota. Dodge submitted the last Vision GT entry for the game, called the SRT Tomahawk.

While the SRT Tomahawk was designed by members of the same team that was responsible for the road-going Challenger and Charger Hellcat models, they were allowed to design the SRT Tomahawk with almost no concern for practicality, since it was never meant to be a production model. While the SRT Tomahawk isn't a real road-going model, it was given a full hypothetical spec sheet and multiple different trim levels for the game. It's safe to say that if the Dodge SRT Tomahawk did exist, it would put the Viper to shame.

