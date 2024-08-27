Is 2012 A Good Year For The Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI? Here's What Owners Say
The latter 2000s were a turbulent time for the automotive history, with Chrysler (who owned Dodge at the time) filing bankruptcy and being restructured. Meanwhile, Italian manufacturer Fiat stepped in and major changes like the separation of Dodge and Ram were implemented. By 2011, Fiat was the major stakeholder in Chrysler Group LLC and was working to reverse course with their new Ram trucks.
The 2012 Ram 1500 offered a robust 5.7L HEMI engine (among other engine options) that generated over 380 horsepower and more than 400 lb-ft of torque. The truck came stock with 17-inch wheels (with options for larger sizes), plenty of chrome, and 10 different trims to choose from. But was it any good?
According to owners on Cars.com, the 2012 Ram 1500 in general, is recommended by 88% of drivers. Both comfort and the exterior of the pickup received the most praise, while value was the least-liked category among those who rated it. However, this model year did suffer seven recalls pertaining to issues with the transmission, rear axle, interior wiring, corrosion, malfunctioning fire extinguisher, and incorrect spare tire.
Even more troubling, are reports of exhaust manifold bolts snapping off in the 5.7L HEMI and causing leaks. This same 5.7L HEMI engine problem in the 2012 Ram 1500 has also been reported in other Dodge models and years with the same powerplant. When we examined the best and worst years for the 5.7L HEMI engine, 2012's iteration was among the worst.
Not one of Ram's best years
While some owners reported glowing reviews of the 2012 Ram 1500 5.7L HEMI, others experienced notable problems, including strange engine sounds. The famous HEMI Tick caused owners of 2014 to 2020 Ram 1500s, among other HEMI-equipped vehicles, to file a class action lawsuit against the automaker. While 2012 wasn't implicated in the legal proceedings, there are several driver complaints surrounding odd mechanical sounds emanating from the engine. One owner reported, "At 10,000 miles the engine started knocking severely." Another driver explained, "Keep hearing [Chrysler] should have a recall on this ticking problem.... Meanwhile the ticking is getting worse!"
The 2012 model, while not nearly as bad in terms of customer complaints as the 2013 and 2014 Ram 1500s, is still considered the third most problematic year since 2011, per CarComplaints.com. Owners also reported trouble with the interior, causing frustration in their day-to-day travels. Reports of the Uconnect system malfunctioning, dashboard rattling, upholstery seams coming loose, headliner creaking, and the presence of mysterious rattling that drivers can't pinpoint, added to the model's woes.
Concerning and bizarre behavior has also been described by owners like, "if the key jiggles the lights shut off and the motor cuts out while you are driving," and "Radio started cutting out, Warning came on screen Return to Dealer." While the 2012 version of the truck has mixed opinions from owners, the 2025 Ram 1500 is shaping up to be a huge step in the right direction.