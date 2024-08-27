Is 2012 A Good Year For The Ram 1500 5.7 HEMI? Here's What Owners Say

The latter 2000s were a turbulent time for the automotive history, with Chrysler (who owned Dodge at the time) filing bankruptcy and being restructured. Meanwhile, Italian manufacturer Fiat stepped in and major changes like the separation of Dodge and Ram were implemented. By 2011, Fiat was the major stakeholder in Chrysler Group LLC and was working to reverse course with their new Ram trucks.

Advertisement

The 2012 Ram 1500 offered a robust 5.7L HEMI engine (among other engine options) that generated over 380 horsepower and more than 400 lb-ft of torque. The truck came stock with 17-inch wheels (with options for larger sizes), plenty of chrome, and 10 different trims to choose from. But was it any good?

According to owners on Cars.com, the 2012 Ram 1500 in general, is recommended by 88% of drivers. Both comfort and the exterior of the pickup received the most praise, while value was the least-liked category among those who rated it. However, this model year did suffer seven recalls pertaining to issues with the transmission, rear axle, interior wiring, corrosion, malfunctioning fire extinguisher, and incorrect spare tire.

Advertisement

Even more troubling, are reports of exhaust manifold bolts snapping off in the 5.7L HEMI and causing leaks. This same 5.7L HEMI engine problem in the 2012 Ram 1500 has also been reported in other Dodge models and years with the same powerplant. When we examined the best and worst years for the 5.7L HEMI engine, 2012's iteration was among the worst.