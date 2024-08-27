Can You Install Free Apps On iPhone Without Entering Your Password?

As soon as you get your new iPhone, one of the first things you're likely going to do is start installing your favorite apps. After all, you need those email and messaging apps for work, calorie counter apps for your fitness journey, and travel planner apps for your next out of town trip. However, installing apps on your iPhone is a very different process than it is on Android. In the Google Play Store, as long as an app is free, all you need to do to download it is press the "Install" button. Yes, that's all there really is to the installation process by default.

Advertisement

In the Apple App Store, on the other hand, every app download requires a password — regardless of whether or not it's a completely free or paid app, you'll have to type your Apple ID password every single time. This can be quite a hassle if you don't feel the need for that level of protection for something that's free to use in the first place. This then makes you wonder whether it's even possible to install free apps on your iPhone without a password — the short answer is yes.