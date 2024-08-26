Where Is The Battery On A Kawasaki Mule And What Size Is It?

Two of the best things about owning a Kawasaki Mule are its electric start and the ability to add accessories to the Mule and personalize it. But first, you'll have to choose from one of the Mule's many configurations and models that offer various seating arrangements to accommodate up to two, three, four, or six people in one or two rows.

Kawasaki Mules with seating limits of up to two people include the SX, 4000, 4010, and Pro-MX models. Three-passenger Mules include Pro-FX and Pro-FXR models. Trans Cab Mules offer the option for a second-row seat and have seating for two or four passengers with the 4000 and 4010 models and three or six in the Pro-FXT and Pro-DXT models.

Sometimes, finding a vehicle's battery can resemble a game of hide and seek. At least there aren't many spots big enough to hide a battery on a Kawasaki Mule. You'll find it below the front seat on most single-seat models and the rear seat on Mules so equipped. Simply look below the appropriate seat and on the left side of SX, 4000, and 4010 models. Pro-MX, Pro-FX, Pro-FXT, and Pro-DXT batteries are on the right side, below the seat. The Pro-FXR, with its electric power steering, is the only oddball hiding its battery under the right-side front corner of the cargo bed.

