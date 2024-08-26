Where Is The Battery On A Kawasaki Mule And What Size Is It?
Two of the best things about owning a Kawasaki Mule are its electric start and the ability to add accessories to the Mule and personalize it. But first, you'll have to choose from one of the Mule's many configurations and models that offer various seating arrangements to accommodate up to two, three, four, or six people in one or two rows.
Kawasaki Mules with seating limits of up to two people include the SX, 4000, 4010, and Pro-MX models. Three-passenger Mules include Pro-FX and Pro-FXR models. Trans Cab Mules offer the option for a second-row seat and have seating for two or four passengers with the 4000 and 4010 models and three or six in the Pro-FXT and Pro-DXT models.
Sometimes, finding a vehicle's battery can resemble a game of hide and seek. At least there aren't many spots big enough to hide a battery on a Kawasaki Mule. You'll find it below the front seat on most single-seat models and the rear seat on Mules so equipped. Simply look below the appropriate seat and on the left side of SX, 4000, and 4010 models. Pro-MX, Pro-FX, Pro-FXT, and Pro-DXT batteries are on the right side, below the seat. The Pro-FXR, with its electric power steering, is the only oddball hiding its battery under the right-side front corner of the cargo bed.
Kawasaki Mule battery size and maintenance
The downside of the Kawasaki Mule's 12-volt system is the need to perform periodic inspections and maintenance on its battery. During the inspection process, look for corrosion, loose connections, or cracking. You'll also have to access it should it require an outside charging source and add 12-volt accessories. In the event that periodic inspection reveals damage or failure, or if it will no longer hold a charge, the battery must be replaced.
If your Mule battery fails, replacing it is a fairly simple DIY procedure with step-by-step instructions listed in the owner's manual. It's important to note that like car batteries, UTV batteries are not universal.
Mule battery size variations are consistent with the model's engine size. For example, the Mule SX features a single-cylinder 401cc four-stroke engine whereas the Mule 4000 is powered by a twin-cylinder four-stroke with a 617cc displacement. The diesel-powered Pro-DTX features the largest engine with its four-stroke 993cc triple-cylinder.
The Mule SX uses a small UTV-type battery providing up to 210-cold-cranking-amps (CCA). For comparison, Partzilla recommends a battery with 260-CCA for the 617cc Mule 4000. At the upper end, the Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT uses a 540-CCA battery according to its owner's manual.
Sometimes your Kawasaki Mule needs more battery power, especially if you're adding powerful light bars or a winch. The Dual Battery Kit from Kawasaki is essential to meeting those power demands. However, it won't work with every model and requires additional parts that aren't included.