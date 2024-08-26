What Kind Of Gas Does Harbor Freight's Predator 212cc Engine Take?

When you need to replace the engine in a generator or lawn mower, you'll want a versatile motor that can work with any equipment you might have in your house or backyard. One such engine is the Harbor Freight's Predator 6.5 HP 212cc Engine, which we consider to be a good engine from a budget-friendly brand.

As reliable as Harbor Freight products can be, consumers should still do the necessary research before making a purchase they might regret. That means you should learn about the product's requirements and quirks so you don't make a costly mistake that jeopardizes the equipment you use the engine on.

One question that is too often glossed over is the kind of fuel you need to put in your engine — and this applies to both your car and small engines. In the case of the Harbor Freight Predator 212cc Engine, it is important to note that the manual indicates you should use 87 octane or higher fuel, and you shouldn't use E85 ethanol, or any fuel that is greater than 10% ethanol or E10.