What Kind Of Gas Does Harbor Freight's Predator 212cc Engine Take?
When you need to replace the engine in a generator or lawn mower, you'll want a versatile motor that can work with any equipment you might have in your house or backyard. One such engine is the Harbor Freight's Predator 6.5 HP 212cc Engine, which we consider to be a good engine from a budget-friendly brand.
As reliable as Harbor Freight products can be, consumers should still do the necessary research before making a purchase they might regret. That means you should learn about the product's requirements and quirks so you don't make a costly mistake that jeopardizes the equipment you use the engine on.
One question that is too often glossed over is the kind of fuel you need to put in your engine — and this applies to both your car and small engines. In the case of the Harbor Freight Predator 212cc Engine, it is important to note that the manual indicates you should use 87 octane or higher fuel, and you shouldn't use E85 ethanol, or any fuel that is greater than 10% ethanol or E10.
Why you need the right fuel for your engine
Why is the right fuel type important? The octane rating in fuel indicates a fuel's resistance to premature ignition from heat or pressure as opposed to when a spark is applied. This is vital to how internal combustion engines work because using the wrong fuel that can cause premature detonation can lead to earlier wear to the engine or even irreversible damage.
Then there's the ethanol. Ethanol can wreak havoc on a carburetor, particularly in small engines, as it causes corrosion and decreases the life of the rubber components and the jets in the carburetor by clogging the engine and producing high running temperatures over time. Though smaller amounts of ethanol aren't a problem on their own, and you can use E10 on the Harbor Freight Predator 212cc Engine as E10 is found in the vast majority of gasoline sold in the U.S., using larger concentrations of ethanol can lead to damage.