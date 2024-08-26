5 Of Our Favorite Classic Mopar Colors

The Mopar family of Chrysler brands has brought us some of the most powerful and fun-to-drive models of the muscle-car era, like the Dodge Challenger and Charger, Plymouth Roadrunner and Barracuda, which was discontinued after 1974. A big source of the joy these cars generated was the mighty V8 engines that powered them. But Chrysler's designers paid just as much attention to the shells of these cars as the engineers did to their guts. In the summer of 1969, Chrysler unleashed its palette of High Impact paints on the world — an array of hues that made the colors offered by Ford and Chevrolet all look like washed-out shades of grey and beige in comparison.

Chryslers 10 new colors cost just $15 extra and could be applied to almost any car in the lineup, unlike the limited number of vibrant colors offered by Ford and GM. The High Impact paints were available through 1973, and can add significant value to cars that have survived the intervening half century. Here are our five favorites from that brief but vibrant chapter in Mopar history.