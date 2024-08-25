Are Ford Power Stroke Diesel Trucks Easy To Steal? What You Should Know

Imagine grabbing your keys and walking out to where your truck is parked only to realize it's gone. Unfortunately, this same scenario has played out far too many times, with over 15,800 Ford pickups being stolen just in 2023, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau. One reason Ford trucks are targeted is because they are popular and commonly found in neighborhoods across the country.

A robust V8 like the automakers 7.3L — which is one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made — is also a powerful tool in the hands of a thief. Also, some of the older models don't have the enhanced security measures that newer pickups offer, making them more vulnerable. The door locks don't provide the protection many drivers think they do. However, you can take steps to help prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

Anti-theft systems aren't impenetrable, but they can make it much more challenging for a criminal to get away with your vehicle. On the topic of theft, Sgt. Steve French of the Lane County Sheriff's office explained in an interview with KVAL-13, "Generally speaking, thieves are lazy and they don't want to get caught. They're going to go for the easiest target." Advances in automotive security, like Ford's Passive Anti-Theft System featuring SecuriLock, make trucks a much less appealing target.

