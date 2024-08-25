Are Ford Power Stroke Diesel Trucks Easy To Steal? What You Should Know
Imagine grabbing your keys and walking out to where your truck is parked only to realize it's gone. Unfortunately, this same scenario has played out far too many times, with over 15,800 Ford pickups being stolen just in 2023, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau. One reason Ford trucks are targeted is because they are popular and commonly found in neighborhoods across the country.
A robust V8 like the automakers 7.3L — which is one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made — is also a powerful tool in the hands of a thief. Also, some of the older models don't have the enhanced security measures that newer pickups offer, making them more vulnerable. The door locks don't provide the protection many drivers think they do. However, you can take steps to help prevent your vehicle from being stolen.
Anti-theft systems aren't impenetrable, but they can make it much more challenging for a criminal to get away with your vehicle. On the topic of theft, Sgt. Steve French of the Lane County Sheriff's office explained in an interview with KVAL-13, "Generally speaking, thieves are lazy and they don't want to get caught. They're going to go for the easiest target." Advances in automotive security, like Ford's Passive Anti-Theft System featuring SecuriLock, make trucks a much less appealing target.
Vulnerabilities and solutions for mid-2000s Ford Super Duty Trucks
The vulnerable door locks on older Ford trucks make them susceptible to thieves. Criminals can manipulate and damage the lock mechanism and possibly gain entry into the cab. While this can also be done to older cars, the absence of modern security measures and Ford's door handle design on Super Duty pickups allows easier ingress. Once inside, older F-250s and F-350s have an ignition system that only has a few hurdles for auto thieves to circumvent before they can steal the vehicle. The model years most stolen range from 2002-2007 because they didn't come with immobilizer technology from the factory.
If you happen to own an older Ford Power Stroke diesel, there are some aftermarket security devices that can make your truck more trouble than its worth for most criminals. Products like the LockCap can conceal the locking cylinder behind a cover, making it look as though it's been completely removed. You can also install steel plates around the lock and handle specially made to prevent tampering or damage. Lastly, a GPS location device can help law enforcement track and recover your truck in the event the added security measures fail.
Security is enhanced on newer Ford trucks
Ford's newer trucks feature an anti-theft alarm and passive anti-theft system, making them less appealing targets for thieves. When someone attempts to enter the vehicle without utilizing the remote feature on the fob, the key itself, or fails to enter a code on the keypad, the alarm is triggered. Once activated, the Anti-Theft System will sound the horn and the signal indicators will blink repeatedly.
Another feature, called SecuriLock, requires the vehicle's key fob to start. The key fob has a unique code that must be communicated to the truck upon entering the cab, otherwise the engine refuses to turn over. The best part is that it automatically arms and disarms without requiring any action from the driver. Unfortunately, with new anti-theft measures, criminals continue to get more creative, like the unexpected way thieves are now using the headlights to get inside your vehicle. Although, one Super Duty owner found a very low-tech security solution, explaining, "We've got the less expensive vehicle parked behind the more expensive one."