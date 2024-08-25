How To Make Google Your Default Search Engine On Mac

If you access the internet on the regular, you likely do so using a web browser. There's a myriad of web-browsing platforms to choose from, all with their own slate of features that fit all types of users. Regardless of what browser application you opt for, the process of looking something up is the same: After you launch your browser of choice, you type in your query right into the address bar, and you are instantly presented with relevant results, courtesy of a search engine that scours the World Wide Web for pages that may be what you're looking for.

Similar to the browser itself, there are also different search engines to choose from. Contrary to what many non-tech savvy users may believe, Google isn't the only option (although it can't be denied that it's still the most popular one to date). If you're keen to explore other alternatives to avoid Google Search's incessant push for AI, you can certainly do so by picking a different search engine as your web browser's default. However, if after sampling what's out there you find that you're still more comfortable with Google, you can just as easily re-assign it as your primary source for your searches.

If you own a Mac and would like to make Google your main search engine, the steps for getting it done on your chosen browser are outlined below.

