Why Your MacBook's Fan Keeps Running (And How To Fix It)

As well-designed as they are, MacBooks do come with some major limitations. When you start hearing excess noise from your MacBook's fan, it's often because you're engaged in multiple intensive tasks that require a lot of computing power. As you do this, your Mac's temperature will rise, setting off a chain reaction to get it down to a safe level. If your Mac is generating excess heat, its fan sensor will go off, and the fans will spin faster to dissipate the excess heat.

When you notice your Mac's fan making a lot of noise, pay attention to what you're doing. If you're doing something like compressing an HD video or playing a AAA game, that could be the cause. Keep in mind that in these cases, the fan is doing exactly what it should do to regulate your Mac's temperature. Another reason your fan could be running more than usual is because of a high ambient temperature or poor ventilation, both of which can cause your Mac to overheat.

Dust is a problem that doesn't usually come to mind when we think about a MacBook's fan running faster and louder than usual. However, a build-up of dust or other debris can clog your fan and keep it from working as it should. So, it's important to clean your MacBook regularly to keep this from happening. In some cases, malware can send your Mac's fan into high gear as it runs processes in the background that lead to increased CPU usage.

