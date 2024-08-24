Hellcat Vs. Demon: What's The Difference Between These Dodge Challenger Models?

Few legendary muscle cars are remembered and celebrated like the Dodge Challenger. With the first model debuting in 1969, you could get a brand-new R/T model for just $3,266 at the time. Fast forward to the late 2000s and this muscle car was returning to form, but it wasn't until 2015 that Dodge really started upping the ante.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat became the most potent muscle car to date at its 2015 launch, with 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. But in 2018, the automaker would create another variation of the Challenger called the Demon. Fortunately for performance fans, the original version of this car didn't come to fruition, as the 2007 Dodge Demon concept was the American Miata that never was. The 2018 muscle car, on the other hand, was aptly named, with 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque. These two muscle cars featured some of the most powerful engines put in the Challenger. Besides horsepower and torque figures separating the Hellcat and Demon, there were also differences in the exterior, acceleration, cooling, and launch modes.

