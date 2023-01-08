The 2007 Dodge Demon Concept Was The American Miata That Never Was

American-made sports cars are a curious category in the overall marketplace. There's quite a bit of distance between comparatively accessible muscle cars like Mustangs and Camaros and almighty supercars like the Dodge Viper or Ford GT. For various cultural and technological reasons, there's just not that much in the space between them. That hasn't been for lack of trying, however. American carmakers have made several attempts to wean U.S. motorists off fuel-guzzling big iron in favor of the fast, economical roadsters that fare so well in European and Asian markets.

None has ever won America's heart: rather than buying local, U.S. gearheads tend to get their speedy two-seaters from Asia. The Nissan Z-series, Toyota 86, and various models of Mitsubishi and Hyundai, among others, have filled that niche over the years, along with one of America's most popular foreign models — the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Dodge/Stellantis

Per official sales stats, the Miata isn't just an American favorite; it's one of the best-selling sports cars of all time (per Garage Dreams). That being the case, it's hardly surprising an American manufacturer tried for a homegrown competitor to run down the mighty Miata. The 2007 Dodge Demon concept was that competitor, designed from the ground up to outperform its Asian rivals at an accessible price. Here's what happened.