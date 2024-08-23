3 Practical Ways To Use Goo Gone For Your Car
The world can be a messy place, and one look at your car will prove it. Once you exit the car wash, it can feel like forces outside your control are conspiring to soil your precious ride. Fortunately, one Ohio resident named Alan F. Zeilinger, created a product that has helped many conquer difficult-to-remove spatter, Goo Gone. Currently, the company's revenue sits at $10.9 million, proving it's a popular choice among buyers. While Goo Gone is great for cleaning up sticky and grimy surfaces, like those found in the kitchen, it also has plenty of uses for your vehicle as well.
With Goo Gone, you can easily remove old bumper stickers, interior stickers, bug splats, and the stubborn residue left by bird droppings that even the car wash can't seem to get out. Per BobVila.com, "it's safe to use on fiberglass, painted metal, and clear-coated surfaces." However, regarding their Automotive Spray Gel, Googone.com notes, "we would not recommend using it on upholstery or leather." Fortunately, there is a way to clean stains from cars seats with baking soda.
Remove unsightly stickers
One of the ways people customize their car and also showcase their personality, likes, dislikes, or favorite band is with bumper stickers. Unfortunately, as the years wear on, some of these stickers can fade, or become quite embarrassing if your tastes have changed. But, if you've ever tried peeling those bumper stickers off, you'll realize without help, it's a losing battle. Fortunately, Goo Gone is great at lifting the adhesive that holds the sticker to your car.
Beyond getting rid of that dated slogan stuck to your bumper, you can also use Goo Gone inside the car. For example, college students who get a yearly parking decal to stick onto their windshield can apply a small amount of the cleaning solution, wait a few minutes, and peel it off. For parents, if you've noticed your child has taken it upon themselves to decorate the back door with stickers, a little Goo Gone will restore your car's interior.
Clean away bug splatters
Depending on where you live, insects can be anything from a mild annoyance, to something so fierce you refuse to go outside. As your car rolls down the road at speed, it can feel like a full-on onslaught of bugs smashing against the vehicle. Some of these car-on-insect collisions can go unnoticed, and the heat of the sun can solidify and become troublesome to remove. In fact, a bug splatter can diminish your vehicle's clear coat if left untreated and eventually cause more permanent after-effects. Fortunately, Goo Gone can help remove the stain with minimal effort and a few minutes of your time.
The Automotive Spray Gel version of Goo Gone is ideal because the mixture is thicker and can remain on angled surfaces without running off. It's important to use products designed for the surfaces you'll be cleaning to prevent harming them. For example, there is one popular cleaning hack you might want to rethink trying on your car.
Wipe away bird droppings
While that tree in the parking lot looks like an inviting place to provide shade to your vehicle, it could come with a significant drawback. Bird droppings are not only unpleasant to clean off your car, sometimes they can be incredibly challenging to remove. But, applying some Goo Gone can make the process faster and easier. Part of the reason this cleaning product is so effective at removing sticky residue, is because it contains citrus oils, which are a natural degreaser.
Goo Gone uses orange oil specifically, which is considered a solvent. According to Enviroxclean.com, "During the cleaning process, solvents and surfactants are mixed with water. The surfactants surround and lift dirt, allowing the water to suspend the dirt and carry it away." While spot cleaning is beneficial, you should also consider regularly washing your vehicle to maintain its looks. However, there are some big mistakes to avoid when cleaning your car for best results.