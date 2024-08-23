3 Practical Ways To Use Goo Gone For Your Car

The world can be a messy place, and one look at your car will prove it. Once you exit the car wash, it can feel like forces outside your control are conspiring to soil your precious ride. Fortunately, one Ohio resident named Alan F. Zeilinger, created a product that has helped many conquer difficult-to-remove spatter, Goo Gone. Currently, the company's revenue sits at $10.9 million, proving it's a popular choice among buyers. While Goo Gone is great for cleaning up sticky and grimy surfaces, like those found in the kitchen, it also has plenty of uses for your vehicle as well.

With Goo Gone, you can easily remove old bumper stickers, interior stickers, bug splats, and the stubborn residue left by bird droppings that even the car wash can't seem to get out. Per BobVila.com, "it's safe to use on fiberglass, painted metal, and clear-coated surfaces." However, regarding their Automotive Spray Gel, Googone.com notes, "we would not recommend using it on upholstery or leather." Fortunately, there is a way to clean stains from cars seats with baking soda.