How To Fix Bad System Config Info Error In Windows

The "Bad System Config Info" error is a common and frustrating Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issue on Windows 10 or 11 computers. This error can be alarming, as it often appears unexpectedly, interrupting your work or gaming session. It can even result in the loss of unsaved progress due to the system crash. Several factors can cause this error, including issues with registry files, corrupted system files, or damaged Boot Configuration Data (BCD). In some cases, the error might also be due to faulty hardware or an improper hardware upgrade.

If the error has only occurred due to a temporary glitch, simply restarting your PC might fix it. However, if the error persists or prevents you from getting past the boot screen, you may need to address the underlying issue. This guide will walk you through several effective steps for fixing the error and restoring your Windows PC to optimal performance.