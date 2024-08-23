What Does The S Stand For On The Chrysler 300S? And How Is It Different From A Regular 300?
The 300 name has a storied history with the Chrysler brand. Those familiar with the Chryslers of yore may cite the C-300 of 1955 as perhaps the original muscle car, as well as the first entry in what would become known as the letter series of vehicles. This 300-horsepower beast would be the progenitor of a new series of Chrysler 300s in the new millennium, first unveiled at the New York International Motor Show in 2003.
A sort of homage to the '55 model, it was clear that this concept would be faithful to the original in the most important way possible: It, too, was something of a powerhouse. At the show, MotorTrend's Kevin Smith reported of the concept model's V8 5.7-liter HEMI that "in a big sedan like this, we're probably looking at an output on the order of 300 to 350 horsepower." This new 300 sedan would launch for the 2005 model year and did indeed boast 390 lb-ft of torque and 340 horsepower, courtesy of a 5.7-liter V8 engine that was available to its 300C guise.
While the C in 300C references the peak of the classic letter series' power, the 300S would set itself apart somewhat in function and appearance. While this is the equivalent of the Sports trim you may have seen on countless other models, there's more to it than that.
The differences between the Chrysler 300 and 300S
The 2005 base Chrysler 300 sedan featured a V6 2.7-liter engine, good for 190 lb-ft of torque and horsepower to match. It was also available in a Touring trim, which added features appropriate to the role: Emergency brake assist, traction control, aluminum wheels, and leather lining enhanced the practicality and comfort of longer drives. A bigger engine, at 3.5 liters and with 250 horsepower, complemented the Touring trim. The 300S, meanwhile, added a suite of its own unique features.
The S trim was made available later and would absolutely make its presence felt from an aesthetic standpoint. In the 2012 model year, the S trim debuted its Beats Audio sound tech, adding a touch of Dr. Dre-infused style to the proceedings.
For the '17 model year, the 300S was appointed with Sport Appearance packages for the inside and out, with the former featuring luxurious seats in the front with cooling and heating and the latter adding the likes of new fog lights and an enhanced spoiler.
The S, in comparison to the rest of the family, is more style- than performance-oriented, as might typically be expected of a Sports trim.
Dial S for Sport Mode
For the 2023 model year, the 300 is available in four distinct trims: Touring, Touring L, and V6 and V8 versions of the 300S. Sadly, the venerable 300 line has come to an end, but it offered something unique to the very end.
The Chrysler 300S, then, is the sportier model of the family. This isn't just a matter of design or looks, as it also boasts the most powerful engine in the current lineup: The HEMI in the '23 V8 300S is a 5.7-liter powerhouse offering 363 horsepower, in comparison with the V6 Pentastar that powers the Touring model to 292 horsepower. To enhance its position as the high-performance vehicle in the family, the 300S also offers a unique feature in Sport Mode.
This feature is offered as standard with both the V6 and V8 editions for the '23 model year and is intended to enhance your driving experience. Sport mode, as a general concept, is intended to make the controls of a vehicle feel more responsive; in most cars, for instance, sport mode can induce engine overrun in the exhaust or affect the feeling of the accelerator as pressure is put on it.
In the 300, the mode is activated via the rotary shifter. The Performance Steering Wheel, included only with the two 300S trims this model year, features paddle shifters. Enabling Sport Mode adjusts the behavior of the paddle shifters and power steering, playing into the sporty focus of the S model in general.