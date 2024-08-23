What Does The S Stand For On The Chrysler 300S? And How Is It Different From A Regular 300?

The 300 name has a storied history with the Chrysler brand. Those familiar with the Chryslers of yore may cite the C-300 of 1955 as perhaps the original muscle car, as well as the first entry in what would become known as the letter series of vehicles. This 300-horsepower beast would be the progenitor of a new series of Chrysler 300s in the new millennium, first unveiled at the New York International Motor Show in 2003.

A sort of homage to the '55 model, it was clear that this concept would be faithful to the original in the most important way possible: It, too, was something of a powerhouse. At the show, MotorTrend's Kevin Smith reported of the concept model's V8 5.7-liter HEMI that "in a big sedan like this, we're probably looking at an output on the order of 300 to 350 horsepower." This new 300 sedan would launch for the 2005 model year and did indeed boast 390 lb-ft of torque and 340 horsepower, courtesy of a 5.7-liter V8 engine that was available to its 300C guise.

While the C in 300C references the peak of the classic letter series' power, the 300S would set itself apart somewhat in function and appearance. While this is the equivalent of the Sports trim you may have seen on countless other models, there's more to it than that.

