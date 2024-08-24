How Much Water Depth Can A Toyota Tundra Handle Without Any Mods?

Part of the allure of owning a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, even the practical Tundra Platinum Hybrid, is its "work hard and play even harder" attitude, according to Toyota. During the course of its duties, the Tundra could see opportunities to drive through water deeper than a standard mud puddle, whether it's navigating flooded streets or fording mountain streams. And while there are other safety concerns to keep in mind when driving your truck off-road, water crossings are among the most serious.

We advise caution when driving through any body of water that doesn't allow you to see the driving surface below it due to its depth or lack of clarity. Flood waters, especially if fast-moving, can remove entire sections of roadways and bridges without warning. Even a slow-moving stream could contain a deep channel hidden in its depths.

However, as long as the surface under the water is suitable, the Toyota Tundra can handle water up to 28 inches deep. Of course, you'll need to take some precautions and continuously monitor the situation while driving slowly through deep water.