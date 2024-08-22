How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Engine Support Bar Hold & What Does It Cost?

When walking through the aisles of Harbor Freight, one is likely to find all kinds of tools suitable for any new homeowner. Drills, saws, lawnmowers and more line the shelves, in addition to some less typical offerings. If you're in the market for tools to aid in heavy-duty mechanic work, surprisingly, Harbor Freight is the place to be. For example, within the hardware store chain's vast catalogue is the Pittsburgh engine support bar, which is designed to hold hefty components like engines and transmissions alike in place while you go about automotive repair tasks.

Advertisement

Naturally, to handle such massive and heavy parts, this Harbor Freight support bar can take on pretty impressive amounts of weight. It's advertised as being able to hold a maximum of 1,000 pounds. To prevent such weight from falling, the parts themselves from being damaged, or paint being scraped off, it comes equipped with non-slip rubber support legs. For the price of $79.99, odds are most mechanics will find this piece to serve its purpose just fine. In fact, it stands alongside many of the other Harbor Freight finds that will come in handy during an engine swap.

Of course, this isn't mere hearsay. The Harbor Freight website's reviewers have loads of positive things to say about this support bar's performance and price.

Advertisement