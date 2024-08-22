How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Engine Support Bar Hold & What Does It Cost?
When walking through the aisles of Harbor Freight, one is likely to find all kinds of tools suitable for any new homeowner. Drills, saws, lawnmowers and more line the shelves, in addition to some less typical offerings. If you're in the market for tools to aid in heavy-duty mechanic work, surprisingly, Harbor Freight is the place to be. For example, within the hardware store chain's vast catalogue is the Pittsburgh engine support bar, which is designed to hold hefty components like engines and transmissions alike in place while you go about automotive repair tasks.
Naturally, to handle such massive and heavy parts, this Harbor Freight support bar can take on pretty impressive amounts of weight. It's advertised as being able to hold a maximum of 1,000 pounds. To prevent such weight from falling, the parts themselves from being damaged, or paint being scraped off, it comes equipped with non-slip rubber support legs. For the price of $79.99, odds are most mechanics will find this piece to serve its purpose just fine. In fact, it stands alongside many of the other Harbor Freight finds that will come in handy during an engine swap.
Of course, this isn't mere hearsay. The Harbor Freight website's reviewers have loads of positive things to say about this support bar's performance and price.
The Pittsburgh engine support bar is a worthwhile buy, according to customers
At the time of publication, the only engine support bar available on the Harbor Freight website is that from Pittsburgh. So, if you need one and you're looking to buy from Harbor Freight, that's your only option. Thankfully, most agree that its 1,000 pound capacity and non-slip support legs aren't mere marketing ploys. They're the real deal, and they make the support bar more than worth its $79.99 pricetag. The bar currently has 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Harbor Freight website, with 697 of its 835 reviews being perfect 5 stars.
"It's been holding the motor for a week and a half now as I had to send the transmission out for rebuild. This product works great," wrote one verified user, adding that they'd happily buy this bar again if the need arose. Another verified user, Tony G, concurred regarding the bar's quality, noting that it didn't bend over time and its a great value for the price. In their review, Jim 777 gave the bar high marks and pointed out that adapting it to any car or truck is a breeze, and it's as durable as one would hope.
When it comes to price and performance, Pittsburgh's engine support bar from Harbor Freight doesn't disappoint. If you frequently do engine, transmission, or other heavy-duty auto work, this would likely make an excellent addition to your garage. If you know someone who might need it, you could always add it to the list of great gifts from Harbor Freight for under $100.