Hey Siri Not Working On Your iPhone? Here's How To Fix It

Restarting your iPhone is a simple yet effective way to resolve temporary issues with it. Doing so will help clear any temporary glitches that might be interfering with Siri's functionality. To restart your iPhone, press and hold either of the volume buttons along with the side button until the power-off slider appears. Then, drag the slider to the right and wait a few seconds. After that, press and hold the power button again until the Apple logo appears to turn your iPhone back on.

Issues with your iPhone's microphone can prevent it from hearing the "Hey Siri" command even if everything else is set up correctly. This can happen if the microphone is clogged with dirt, dust, or debris. To fix this, gently clean the microphone openings using a soft, dry cloth. The primary microphone is located at the bottom, next to the charging port. Be sure to avoid using sharp objects that could potentially damage the microphone while cleaning.

After cleaning the primary microphone, you can use the built-in Voice Memo app to test it. Simply open the app, record a short message, and play it back to see if the sound is clear. If your iPhone won't record anything or the sound is muffled, take the necessary steps to troubleshoot your iPhone's microphone and try using "Hey Siri" again.

