Are Dodge Ram 1500 And Ram 2500 Cabs The Same Size?

Dodge debuted its Ram 1500 line of trucks in the 1981 model year. The Ram 2500 didn't come around until 1994. These two pickups might look similar, but the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 have some significant differences, including their size. There's no doubt that the Ram 2500 is the larger vehicle. The 1500 is a basic truck that can accomplish various odd jobs here and there like carrying some dirt bikes in the bed or towing a small trailer. The Ram 2500, on the other hand, is a beast. With it's ability to tow close to 15,000 pounds, versus the 1500's 7,760-pound towing capacity, it's built to handle heavy-duty jobs. So do the 1500 and 2500 have the same sized cab?

The simple answer is no, both trucks have different sized cabs. If you're curious about which one is larger, that answer is a little surprising. If you were to go with the Ram 1500's quad cab, you'd end up with one of the smallest cab sizes of the two trucks. However, its crew cab is larger than the 2500's crew cab, as well as its mega cab, despite the 2500 being the "larger" truck. While they both fit six passengers, leg room is going to feel different between the two. Let's get into the nitty gritty of it.