Are Dodge Ram 1500 And Ram 2500 Cabs The Same Size?
Dodge debuted its Ram 1500 line of trucks in the 1981 model year. The Ram 2500 didn't come around until 1994. These two pickups might look similar, but the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 have some significant differences, including their size. There's no doubt that the Ram 2500 is the larger vehicle. The 1500 is a basic truck that can accomplish various odd jobs here and there like carrying some dirt bikes in the bed or towing a small trailer. The Ram 2500, on the other hand, is a beast. With it's ability to tow close to 15,000 pounds, versus the 1500's 7,760-pound towing capacity, it's built to handle heavy-duty jobs. So do the 1500 and 2500 have the same sized cab?
The simple answer is no, both trucks have different sized cabs. If you're curious about which one is larger, that answer is a little surprising. If you were to go with the Ram 1500's quad cab, you'd end up with one of the smallest cab sizes of the two trucks. However, its crew cab is larger than the 2500's crew cab, as well as its mega cab, despite the 2500 being the "larger" truck. While they both fit six passengers, leg room is going to feel different between the two. Let's get into the nitty gritty of it.
The 2025 Ram 1500 has several cab sizes
The 2025 Ram 1500 has nine different trims, including the Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, RHO, Limited, Limited Longhorn, and Tungsten. Some of these versions of the truck offer different cab sizes, while others only come with one. Each cab size offers different amounts of leg room and has a different capacity for passengers. The crew cab offers more space all around, giving owners 132 cubic feet of space for passengers and 68.5 cubic feet for cargo. That's the same regardless of bed size.
Meanwhile, the quad cab comes with 117 cubic feet of space for passengers and 53.3 cubic feet for cargo. Some versions of the 1500, like the Tradesman HFE, Rebel, RHO, and Tungsten are locked into one cab size. If you want one of the latter three, then you're getting the crew cab and a 5'7" box (or bed). The Tradesman HFE, on the other hand, has a quad cab with a 6'4" bed.
As for leg room, a 1500's quad cab gives passengers in the back seats a little more than 35 inches for their legs. Those riding in front get just a bit more at 40.9 inches. The crew cab gives those in front 40.9 inches while passengers in the back get a little more at 45.2 inches.
The 2024 Ram 2500 is smaller than you might expect
The 2024 Ram 2500 has come a long way from the 1997 diesel-powered Ram 2500. This newer model has seven different trims, and just like the 2025 Ram 1500, a few only offer one cab choice. The difference with this pickup, however, is that buyers can choose a regular cab with the Tradesman version, which fits just three passengers, including the driver, with 62 cubic feet of space and about 41 inches of leg room. The other two cab options on the other 2024 2500 trims are the crew and mega cab.
The crew cab gives you 125 cubic feet of space for passengers. It also has 60.7 cubic feet of cargo space, which is 8 cubic inches smaller than what's available in the 2025 Ram 1500. Leg space in the Ram 2500 isn't as accommodating as the 1500 either. They have the same amount of legroom in the front seats with 40.9 inches , but those in the back are going to be a little cramped by comparison with only 40.2 inches. While the Mega Cab is more spacious than the Crew Cab, it also comes in smaller compared to the 1500.
The Mega Cab's passenger volume is 130 cubic feet, with a maximum cargo volume of 66 cubic feet. Legroom for the front and rear seats are 40.9 and 43.1 inches, respectively.