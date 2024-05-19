All About The 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel-Powered Pickup Truck

Dodge shook up the full-size truck competition when it introduced the second generation Dodge Ram pickup in 1994. Dodge had been an also-ran in full-size truck sales, and knew that in order to alter their fortunes, they would need to introduce a vehicle that would make a splash. The truck that Dodge brought to market was bold, both in its muscular big rig-inspired design and for its large cab, which boasted more interior room than its competitors. The new design struck a chord with buyers, and Ram pickup sales increased three-fold — from 78,000 in 1993 to 240,000 in 1994.

Those who purchased a Dodge Ram in 1997 and opted for the 2500, a heavy-duty model, got an uprated three-quarter ton chassis and engine options including the standard 5.9 liter V-8 producing 230 horsepower and 300 ft lbs of torque, a massive 8.0 liter V-10 turning out 300 horsepower and 450 ft lbs of torque, or the Cummins Diesel 5.9 liter inline six cylinder producing up to 215 horsepower and 440 ft lbs of torque. While the V10 was an interesting option for those who wanted more power than the standard V-8 and didn't want to deal with diesel fumes, the Cummins was the choice for those who needed stump-pulling torque, proven reliability, and potentially better gas mileage.