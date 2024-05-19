All About The 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel-Powered Pickup Truck
Dodge shook up the full-size truck competition when it introduced the second generation Dodge Ram pickup in 1994. Dodge had been an also-ran in full-size truck sales, and knew that in order to alter their fortunes, they would need to introduce a vehicle that would make a splash. The truck that Dodge brought to market was bold, both in its muscular big rig-inspired design and for its large cab, which boasted more interior room than its competitors. The new design struck a chord with buyers, and Ram pickup sales increased three-fold — from 78,000 in 1993 to 240,000 in 1994.
Those who purchased a Dodge Ram in 1997 and opted for the 2500, a heavy-duty model, got an uprated three-quarter ton chassis and engine options including the standard 5.9 liter V-8 producing 230 horsepower and 300 ft lbs of torque, a massive 8.0 liter V-10 turning out 300 horsepower and 450 ft lbs of torque, or the Cummins Diesel 5.9 liter inline six cylinder producing up to 215 horsepower and 440 ft lbs of torque. While the V10 was an interesting option for those who wanted more power than the standard V-8 and didn't want to deal with diesel fumes, the Cummins was the choice for those who needed stump-pulling torque, proven reliability, and potentially better gas mileage.
The 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 with a Cummins Diesel is still in demand today
Second generation models of the Dodge Ram 2500 produced from 1994 to 1997 with the diesel option are considered by some fans to be the holy grail of Ram oil-burning trucks, due to it being the last year to offer the specific version of the Cummins it carries. The diesel engine option in 1998 to 2002 Ram models was upgraded to a 24-valve version of the Cummins that received an updated turbo and pistons. While it produced fewer emissions and slightly better power and torque, an electric-rotary fuel pump replaced the mechanical fuel pump in the 12-valve Cummins. Unfortunately, the electric-rotary pump (Bosch VP44) is known to fail, while the older mechanical fuel pump (Bosch P7100) has proven to be both more reliable and easier for enthusiasts to modify for better flow.
According to Fuelly, a 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 can be expected to average 13.7 miles per gallon. Longevity and durability are strong points for the 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 Cummins, according to "CarComplaints", with 28 reported problems compared with 92 reported problems for the 1999 model. With its trustworthy engine, roomy interior, stout build, and few reported issues, the 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 Cummins diesel could be a good choice for the owner who needs to truck things and do them well.