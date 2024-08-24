5 Military Aircraft Built By Kawasaki

Kawasaki is a name anybody who dwells in the world of motorcycles will recognize. It's a Japanese automaker best known for its long line of Ninja motorcycles, but it also has a number of dirt bikes too. However, Kawasaki makes several products you might be surprised to learn about. Its manufacturing plants don't only produce motorcycles. The Japanese company also has been called on by the Japanese government to build airplanes from time to time. The company is also part of a team that assists with some rather well-known passenger planes, such as Boeing's 777. But Kawasaki's military planes are used regularly by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Kawasaki might not be making anything as glamorous as the F-35 fighter jet, but the planes it does make are vital to the protection of its nation. The automaker didn't only make a few planes either. It wasn't a "one-and done" kind of deal. It continues to manufacture various airplanes from transport crafts to training anti-submarine and patrol planes.