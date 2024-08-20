What Year Did They Stop Making The Chevy Tracker & Is It The Same SUV As The Trax?

The world of automotive names is often like the music industry — band names are swapped around as members come and go (Jefferson Airplane becomes Jefferson Starship, for example), and tribute bands borrow bits of existing names to create their own. So it goes with the Chevrolet Tracker and Trax. But is it the same vehicle, give or take an option?

Advertisement

The original Tracker came to the U.S. from Suzuki in 1990 and was sold under the GM brand Geo. Available as a 2-door soft top or 4-door hardtop, its inline 4, 1.6L engine offered only 80hp, but the choice of RWD or 4WD was a pleasant surprise. The 2-door was only 142.5 inches long by 64.2 inches wide (without mirrors). Elsewhere, this vehicle was called the Suzuki Sidekick, a slightly higher-powered replacement for Suzuki's popular Samurai.

After 1997, the Tracker exchanged the Geo logo for Chevrolet branding, when the Geo brand was discontinued. By 1998, the Chevrolet Tracker's power plant grew to 95 hp and 98 lb-ft of torque from its 1.6-liter inline four and added an inch in length to the 2-door version. The 1999 model had a 120-horsepower 2.0-liter option, followed a couple of years later by an optional 2.5-liter V-6, a new engine with 155 horsepower and 160 lb-ft of torque for the 4-door model. The redesigned Tracker 2-door grew to 66.7 inches in width and 148.8 inches in length, giving rear-seat passengers a little more leg room.

Advertisement

Then, in 2004, the Tracker ceased production and the name went on hiatus.

Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain