The Secret To This 'Missing Link' Porsche 911 Speedster Was Time And A Lot Of Money
In the 1970s, German automaker Porsche introduced something called the Porsche Sonderwunsch program. German for "special request," this program lets the owners of Porsche cars get in touch with the company and create their dream Porsche — with full backing and resources from the company. Cars that go through the Sonderwunsch program typically take anywhere between two to three years to become a reality.
Several unique Porsche cars owe their existence to this program. Examples of Porsche cars created because of the Sonderwunsch program include The Taycan Turbo S X (designed by Chinese artist Ding Yi), the 911 First Turbo, and the 718 GT4 RS Carrera Panamericana Special. The latest Porsche car to join the exclusive club of Sonderwunsch cars comes courtesy of architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi. A lifelong Porsche enthusiast who specializes in the "Speedster" trim of various Porsche cars, Trazzi always wanted a Type 993 Porsche 911 Speedster.
Since 1954, Speedster models have been an important part of Porsche's history. These cars are known for their fun, open-air driving experience and sporty handling. A typical Speedster has two seats, a unique design with a low, shortened windshield, and a special cover over the dashboard. However, there was a gap in the history of the Porsche 911 Speedster — while Porsche made Speedster versions for the second and third generations of the 911, they didn't produce a regular Speedster model for the fourth generation, known as the Type 993.
To fill this gap, a Porsche fan, designer, and Speedster collector named Luca Trazzi used Porsche's special customization program to create his own unique Type 993 911 Speedster. The result is a one-of-a-kind car that reflects his personal vision.
Everything to know about the Porsche 911 Speedster Sonderwunsch Factory One-Off
It took Porsche's Sonderwunsch team three years of extensive work to finally realize Luca Trazzi's vision. The finished car has several elements that borrow their design from existing and past Porsche Speedster models. While the design of the rear cover and windshield are inspired by modern-day cars, the conical exterior mirrors remind you of the classic design of sports cars from the 1960s. Luca's Porsche also gets the four point daytime running lights that are a staple feature of modern-day Porsche cars. For this car, the design of the front spoiler, side skirts, and rear quarter panels have all been taken from the 911 Turbo (Type 993).
On the inside, the first thing that may attract your attention is the black leather seats with decorative stitching in yellow. The car also gets a carbon fiber-clad dashboard, center console, handbrake, and gear lever. It also has state-of-the-art infotainment and navigation and Apple CarPlay support. This one-off Porsche borrows several elements — including the engine, chassis, steering, and brake system — from the 911 Carrera RS (Type 993). Sold between January 1994 and early 1998, its 3.8-liter engine made around 300 horsepower.
The finished car is set to make its first appearance at "The Quail," an automotive gathering, as part of Monterey Car Week 2024. After its public display, the car would return to Europe, where it will be delivered to the customer.