The Secret To This 'Missing Link' Porsche 911 Speedster Was Time And A Lot Of Money

In the 1970s, German automaker Porsche introduced something called the Porsche Sonderwunsch program. German for "special request," this program lets the owners of Porsche cars get in touch with the company and create their dream Porsche — with full backing and resources from the company. Cars that go through the Sonderwunsch program typically take anywhere between two to three years to become a reality.

Several unique Porsche cars owe their existence to this program. Examples of Porsche cars created because of the Sonderwunsch program include The Taycan Turbo S X (designed by Chinese artist Ding Yi), the 911 First Turbo, and the 718 GT4 RS Carrera Panamericana Special. The latest Porsche car to join the exclusive club of Sonderwunsch cars comes courtesy of architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi. A lifelong Porsche enthusiast who specializes in the "Speedster" trim of various Porsche cars, Trazzi always wanted a Type 993 Porsche 911 Speedster.

Since 1954, Speedster models have been an important part of Porsche's history. These cars are known for their fun, open-air driving experience and sporty handling. A typical Speedster has two seats, a unique design with a low, shortened windshield, and a special cover over the dashboard. However, there was a gap in the history of the Porsche 911 Speedster — while Porsche made Speedster versions for the second and third generations of the 911, they didn't produce a regular Speedster model for the fourth generation, known as the Type 993.

To fill this gap, a Porsche fan, designer, and Speedster collector named Luca Trazzi used Porsche's special customization program to create his own unique Type 993 911 Speedster. The result is a one-of-a-kind car that reflects his personal vision.