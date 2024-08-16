Fortnite App Returns To iPhone With New Epic Games Store, But Not For Everyone
The bitter App Store saga of policy tussle between Epic Games and Apple has reached a remarkable milestone, one that is going to make "Fortnite" fans happy. Today, the Epic Games Store for iOS has finally launched, and it once again opens the gates for installing "Fortnite" on iPhones after a long absence. However, there is a massive caveat here.
Epic's store app has only been launched for the EU market, and only thanks to a policy change in the bloc that allows alternative app stores and sideloading on iPhones. Just to be clear, "Fortnite" is still not available officially on the App Store in the EU or elsewhere. The only way to play "Fortnite" on an iPhone for non-European users is via cloud-based game streaming services such as Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud, and Nvidia GeForce Now.
"We're launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS," Epic said in an official statement. In addition to an iOS launch, the gaming giant also has its store on Android, with a selection of three titles: "Fortnite," "Rocket League Sideswipe," and "Fall Guys."
Epic plans, epic hurdles for mobile 'Fortnite'
Epic has launched three games in one go via its app marketplace in the EU, but the ultimate goal is to become a full-fledged App Store alternative — at least for games. However, the company is keeping the doors open both ways. Epic is already in talks with developers and stakeholders to put popular titles such as "Fortnite" on other alternative app marketplaces as well. To start, Epic's games are already up for download from the AltStore PAL in Europe, and will soon appear on the Aptoide store for iPhone users in the region.
However, the process of installing "Fortnite" on iPhones from Epic's store is not straightforward. Users first have to approve Epic Store as a trusted source for package installation from within the Settings app on their phone. Once they've greenlit Epic, users can proceed to download "Fortnite" — or the other two games — from Epic's online storefront.
Epic says the whole process is lengthy and that "there are a lot of steps" involved before one can fire up the game. To help users, the company has released a tutorial video on YouTube. Epic blames the tedious process on Apple and Google's "intentionally poor-quality install experiences" and "scare screens." On Apple's part, the company has repeatedly argued that it just wants to inform users that downloading apps from any source other than App Store could be a risky affair.
A win for gamers on iPhone
The ugly back-and-forth between Apple and Epic began when Epic launched its own in-app payments system that allowed "Fortnite" players to buy items at a discounted value in 2020. Apple (and Google) promptly kicked the game off their app marketplaces. "Apple and Google have crafted and proliferated a tangled web of rules and policies to impose a 30% tax on apps while preventing competitors from offering a better deal," Epic said in a response titled "Free Fortnite."
The latest shift, at least in the EU, is great news for "Fortnite" fans. One of most popular and money-making games at one point, "Fortnite's" departure from Apple's marketplace proved to be a serious setback for the competitive gaming ecosystem built around it — one that turned players like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins into legitimate stars, earning them millions of dollars. With an official return in the EU, "Fortnite" is now looking at a solid revival among the iPhone user community.
However, the bigger push will come from Google's Android community. In addition to iOS, Epic's mobile store is also launching today on Android. Unlike the Europe-only stipulation for iPhones, Android users worldwide can download the game from Epic Games Store on their phone. No more having to sidestep their way to a battle royale via cloud gaming, with all its latency woes and bandwidth requirements in tow. Just like iOS, users will need to whitelist Epic's store before they can download "Fortnite" on their Android phone.