Fortnite App Returns To iPhone With New Epic Games Store, But Not For Everyone

The bitter App Store saga of policy tussle between Epic Games and Apple has reached a remarkable milestone, one that is going to make "Fortnite" fans happy. Today, the Epic Games Store for iOS has finally launched, and it once again opens the gates for installing "Fortnite" on iPhones after a long absence. However, there is a massive caveat here.

Epic's store app has only been launched for the EU market, and only thanks to a policy change in the bloc that allows alternative app stores and sideloading on iPhones. Just to be clear, "Fortnite" is still not available officially on the App Store in the EU or elsewhere. The only way to play "Fortnite" on an iPhone for non-European users is via cloud-based game streaming services such as Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

"We're launching on iOS devices in the European Union thanks to the Digital Markets Act, but Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store for iOS," Epic said in an official statement. In addition to an iOS launch, the gaming giant also has its store on Android, with a selection of three titles: "Fortnite," "Rocket League Sideswipe," and "Fall Guys."

