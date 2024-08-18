The Montana-Class Battleship: The Most Powerful Warships Never Built

When the United States and its allies entered World War II, the Iowa-class battleship quickly proved its worth on the world's oceans. Typically, battleships would accompany Essex-class aircraft carriers, and they brought the pain wherever they sailed. Iowa-class battleships were massive floating vessels outfitted with nine 16-inch guns that could fire on other vessels or pound targets on land up to 27 miles away. The U.S.' last battleship, the USS Missouri, was easily one of the most significant ships of WWII.

This made the U.S. fleet of battleships some of the deadliest in the world, but the Iowa class wasn't the only one considered for inclusion in naval operations. In 1939, before the U.S. entered the war, plans for another class, the Montana-class battleship, made its way through the approval process. Unfortunately for that class, which would have produced the largest battleships in America's arsenal, the Japanese sneak attack at Pearl Harbor delayed the project's construction.

Because America's carrier fleet survived Pearl Harbor by being elsewhere during the attack, that class of vessel rose to prominence and remains the cornerstone of global naval operations. When WWII came to an end, the battleship was on its last leg, and the Montana-class would never be built, as money and people were diverted to constructing more carriers. Had the USS Montana been constructed, it would have resulted in America's largest and most lethal battleship ever made, but its fate was sealed by the Japanese before it could get off the ground.

[Featured image by Unknown via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]