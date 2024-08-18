2023 Vs. 2024 Chevy Traverse: What Changed About The SUV's Design & Engine?
In terms of flagship models the Chevy Traverse has served General Motors well as a successful contender in the full-size SUV class. Introduced as a concept in 2003 the name "Traverse" was only meant to serve as a temporary place-holder, but the name stuck by the time the model went into production in 2008. A little more than a decade later the Traverse has sold more than 1.2 million units in North America alone and has officially entered its third generation with the introduction of the 2024 Chevy Traverse earlier this year.
When comparing the value of the 2024 Chevrolet with the previous iteration there is a significant increase with the manufacturer's suggested retail price placed at $37,600, a mark-up from last year of $3,080. To answer why Chevy has given the Traverse such a price hike, we take a deeper dive into the comparison with the 2023 model to see what significant changes have been made.
A significant boost to horsepower
When comparing power and engine capabilities, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse makes a notable leap forward with the automakers latest upgrades. The 2023 Traverse sported a 310 horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 engine when it made its debut on the market, which has been the same engine to power the model over the last two decades. One year later the updated 2024 Traverse has ushered in a newer, smaller, and more powerful turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine capable of 328 horsepower and 326 lbs.-ft. of torque. This enhanced motor is built upon an engine block that shares a similar structure and design to the popular GMC Canyon AT4X.
Beyond the notable boost in power, the 2024 Traverse's engine includes a variety of distinctive features beyond the previous V6. A refined experience in transitioning auto start-stop functionality is largely attributed to the added benefit of the electric ePhaser technology within the engine's camshaft. The standard FWD and optional AWD trims offer about 23 and 21 miles per gallon respectively, which is an overall boost in travel efficiency when compared with the 2023 model.
Special features of the 2023 and 2023 Chevy Traverse
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse ushered in an array of high calibre safety features including automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning — all of which earned a Top Safety Pick Award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ("IIHS"). The model received a ton of USB ports for mobile compatibility plus a 7-inch infotainment screen that, while smaller than other competing SUVs, was by no means unreliable. But overall the tech and gadgets installed in the 2023 model remained largely unchanged when compared to those featured in the previous year's iteration of the Traverse.
Meanwhile the 2024 Traverse significantly spring-boards into the modern, high-tech era, sporting a 17.7-inch infotainment screen spanning the length of the dashboard as well as an 11-inch driver information center. The driver and passengers are spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment, from Wi-Fi Hotspot access and in-vehicle apps to HD streaming and wireless mobile charge ports. On top of that purchasers of the 2024 Traverse get the rare opportunity to have an autopilot-like experience when engaging Chevrolet's brand-new Super Cruise hands-free system. Our SlashGear review team found that the Super Cruise system was capable enough to handle the winds and turns of Georgia's two-lane country roads.
Next level designs for the bigger 2024 Traverse
Unlike the 2023 Chevy Traverse's continuation of the decades-long status quo, the 2024 Traverse has shifted gears in pushing toward a more versatile design that blends comfortability with off-road ruggedness. In a way, it emulates the same mixture that defined the legacy of the 1969 Chevy Blazer as one of the most iconic models the American automaker ever made. The sporty Z71 trim of the 2024 Traverse offers a number of bells and whistles appealing to the adventurous traveler, with driver-selectable terrain mode, hill descent control, and standard trailering package. Moreover, new hydraulic chambers within in the shock dampers of the Z71 trim generate sturdy fortification against dips, bumps, and potholes encountered during a drive. In contrast, the majority of the trims for the 2023 Chevy Traverse such as the LT or the RS focused on minor aesthetic alterations to make the Traverse more sportier in appearance.
While the 2024 and 2023 Traverse share the same cargo volume space of 98 cu. ft., the 2024 iteration has greatly expanded interior spacing with the addition of 3.1 inches of leg room and 1.3 inches of hip space for the second-row passengers. Additional travel space is also available when journeying long or short distances due to the incorporation of a pass-through console design and one-touch adjustable power seating.
After a long period of maintaining the same general concept and design, the 2024 Chevy Traverse has taken a divergent, more modern path from that of the 2023 model in both power and versatility. Depending on the overall success of this model in the market, it will be interesting to see whether the Traverse will continue this evolutionary trend as the years progress.