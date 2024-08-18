2023 Vs. 2024 Chevy Traverse: What Changed About The SUV's Design & Engine?

Unlike the 2023 Chevy Traverse's continuation of the decades-long status quo, the 2024 Traverse has shifted gears in pushing toward a more versatile design that blends comfortability with off-road ruggedness. In a way, it emulates the same mixture that defined the legacy of the 1969 Chevy Blazer as one of the most iconic models the American automaker ever made. The sporty Z71 trim of the 2024 Traverse offers a number of bells and whistles appealing to the adventurous traveler, with driver-selectable terrain mode, hill descent control, and standard trailering package. Moreover, new hydraulic chambers within in the shock dampers of the Z71 trim generate sturdy fortification against dips, bumps, and potholes encountered during a drive. In contrast, the majority of the trims for the 2023 Chevy Traverse such as the LT or the RS focused on minor aesthetic alterations to make the Traverse more sportier in appearance.

While the 2024 and 2023 Traverse share the same cargo volume space of 98 cu. ft., the 2024 iteration has greatly expanded interior spacing with the addition of 3.1 inches of leg room and 1.3 inches of hip space for the second-row passengers. Additional travel space is also available when journeying long or short distances due to the incorporation of a pass-through console design and one-touch adjustable power seating.

After a long period of maintaining the same general concept and design, the 2024 Chevy Traverse has taken a divergent, more modern path from that of the 2023 model in both power and versatility. Depending on the overall success of this model in the market, it will be interesting to see whether the Traverse will continue this evolutionary trend as the years progress.

