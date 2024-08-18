How To Transfer Photos From iPhone To PC

With iPhone photography on the rise, chances are you're one of many who has a bajillion pictures on their iPhone. In an ideal world, these photos would stay on your device forever, but unfortunately, your iPhone can only store so much. Once your storage space runs out, you'd eventually have to move your images elsewhere. Sure, your iCloud is among the top candidates for such a task. However, if it's important to you that you can easily access your files offline, then keeping them in the cloud isn't the best solution. Instead, what you need is a local storage unit like your Windows computer.

The caveat of this alternative, however, is the transfer process. Unlike Android phones where you can simply open the Bluetooth and start sending photos to your PC, iPhones are much more restrictive in that regard. Their Bluetooth is only designed for connecting to devices, not sharing files. That's why you need to find other methods to transfer your iPhone images to your PC. We'll show you six quick and easy ways to go about this.