ISS Emergency: How Would Astronauts Escape?

When astronauts from any of the International Space Station's associated agencies fly up to the station, they don't just send back the capsule they came with. Any capsules that dock with the ISS remain connected for the entire duration of an astronaut crew's stay aboard. These capsules all have their own independent power sources, as well as a set of properly-fitted spacesuits aboard in the event of an emergency. In a 2021 quote obtained by WTSP-TV, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, said that in the event of an emergency, the astronauts aboard the ISS would immediately make for their respective capsules, don their suits, and power up for a quick departure.

In the event that a crew's original capsule is not available, such as in 2023 when the Russian Soyuz capsule needed to be replaced due to a faulty coolant system, there are also protocols in place for astronauts to hitch a ride with another agency's crew. In that particular case, according to a report from The Verge, the plan was to have the Russian cosmonauts join up with the crew of the SpaceX Dragon.

While a full-scale evacuation has never been needed, the residents of the ISS are ready and able to evacuate should the situation call for it. In June of this year, as reported by Space.com, the residents of the ISS temporarily took shelter in their capsules, including the Boeing Starliner, when a satellite broke up nearby. This move was made out of concern the debris would hit the station. Thankfully, nothing happened, but if the ISS were severely damaged, they could have taken off immediately.

