ISS Emergency: How Would Astronauts Escape?
If you've ever seen the movie "Gravity," you have an idea of how existentially terrifying the mere notion of an emergency in space is. It's not like an emergency aboard a plane, where the forces of gravity and a parachute can still guide you safely back down to solid ground. If there were a true life-or-death emergency in the dark depths of space, there wouldn't be anywhere truly safe for you to go. Of course, the brave men and women of the world's space programs are well aware of this, which is why emergency protocols are included in an astronaut's extensive training and education.
To ensure a situation like "Gravity" never occurs and nobody has to endure hurtling through the darkness like Sandra Bullock, the astronauts living aboard the International Space Station have a fairly straightforward evacuation plan in place: if things look hairy, make for the escape shuttles. Thankfully, this plan has never had to be used, though recent events have prompted astronauts to make ready for a quick escape just in case.
In an emergency, astronauts would depart via connected capsules
When astronauts from any of the International Space Station's associated agencies fly up to the station, they don't just send back the capsule they came with. Any capsules that dock with the ISS remain connected for the entire duration of an astronaut crew's stay aboard. These capsules all have their own independent power sources, as well as a set of properly-fitted spacesuits aboard in the event of an emergency. In a 2021 quote obtained by WTSP-TV, NASA's Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, said that in the event of an emergency, the astronauts aboard the ISS would immediately make for their respective capsules, don their suits, and power up for a quick departure.
In the event that a crew's original capsule is not available, such as in 2023 when the Russian Soyuz capsule needed to be replaced due to a faulty coolant system, there are also protocols in place for astronauts to hitch a ride with another agency's crew. In that particular case, according to a report from The Verge, the plan was to have the Russian cosmonauts join up with the crew of the SpaceX Dragon.
While a full-scale evacuation has never been needed, the residents of the ISS are ready and able to evacuate should the situation call for it. In June of this year, as reported by Space.com, the residents of the ISS temporarily took shelter in their capsules, including the Boeing Starliner, when a satellite broke up nearby. This move was made out of concern the debris would hit the station. Thankfully, nothing happened, but if the ISS were severely damaged, they could have taken off immediately.