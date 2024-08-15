'This Is An '81 Honda! How Dare You!' All About The Car From Employee Of The Month

The 2006 film, "Employee of the Month," starring Dax Shepard, Dane Cook, and Jessica Simpson, isn't necessarily destined to become a classic, as it only holds a rating of 5.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. However, the stars of the movie enjoy a following that will remember them for a long time to come. Even though Simpson, Cook, and Shepard are household names (in some houses anyway), there's a certain "1981 Honda" from the movie that might be more popular.

Advertisement

The quote in the title of this article, "This is an '81 Honda! How dare you!" comes from a scene involving Simpson's character hitting a golf ball from an elevated putting green. She botches the shot and accidentally hits Shepard's companion as they hide below in a second-generation Honda Civic spying on Simpson and Cook. To which Shepard calls out the line in defense of his classic whip.

Given that Dax Shepard is a co-host of Top Gear America, an automotive reality series released in 2020, we wonder if he questioned the fact that the car in the film is actually an '82 Honda? He probably just went with the script.