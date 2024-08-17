Why NASA Thinks That Life Could Survive On Jupiter And Saturn's Icy Moons

When it comes to searching for places beyond Earth where life could potentially survive, scientists don't only look at planets. They also consider other bodies such as moons, which are also theoretically capable of supporting habitable environments. In fact, when looking for locations within the solar system where life could thrive, two of the most promising locations are Jupiter's moon, Europa, and Saturn's moon, Enceladus.

However, both of these moons are far away from the Sun, so they are very cold. They are both far too cold for liquid water to exist on their surfaces, and as far as we know, liquid water is essential for almost all forms of life. So, why are they considered promising? It's because they both have thick icy crusts that are miles deep — but beneath these crusts, they are thought to have liquid water oceans. Scientists have long wondered whether life could survive in these subsurface oceans, and new research from NASA published in 2024 shows that there are promising signs for habitability in both of these locations.

The research, published in the journal Astrobiology, looks at chemicals called organic molecules. These molecules, such as amino acids and nucleic acids, aren't direct evidence of life. But they are the building blocks which are required for life as we know it to form. Searching for these organic molecules is an important step in determining if life could ever exist in a distant location such as on these two moons.

