What Is The 'HEMI Gremmie' And Who Made It Famous?
American Motors Corporation wasn't around for long, existing from 1954 to 1988, but during its brief tenure it created some notable vehicles, including some muscle cars that are totally unappreciated. The AMC Hornet, the Rambler, and Javelin are among some of its most well-known models, in addition to the Gremlin. This line of subcompact cars ran from 1970 to 1978 in the United States, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. All these years later, the Gremlin remains talked about and has served as a fine canvas for mechanics looking to get experimental.
Case in point, the Hemi Gremmie: a green 1975 AMC Gremlin fitted with a 426 Hemi engine and a Model A drag racing chassis. This one-of-a-kind piece was made famous by David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan, and the entire team at MotorTrend's "Roadkill" series. They originally spent a whole $700 on the Gremlin for Season 2, Episode 17, only for its restoration to end up on the back burner.
Though it took time, they eventually got the parts and manpower together to turn an otherwise unremarkable old car into something that truly needs to be seen to be believed. The Hemi Gremmie is a fascinating custom build that took quite a lot to get running not once, but twice.
A lot of time and effort has gone into making the Hemi Gremmie happen
Before David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan could take the Hemi Gremmie on the road, a lot of work had to go into it first. After all, the Gremlin isn't one of the easiest cars to mod. They had to shorten the chassis to accommodate for the Gremlin's shorter wheelbase, modify the unibody to fit the ladder chassis in the first place, and, of course, there was the fact that a Gremlin's engine compartment isn't exactly meant for a 426 Mopar big-block. That's a lot of work for a street freak that's more or less designed to have fun with for a bit before it inevitably needs repairs again.
Unsurprisingly, not long after it became the Hemi Gremmie, the 1975 Gremlin was in need of some serious love yet again. After being built and driven around some, it was left to rot in MotorTrend's Southern California project car storage lot, but Finnegan refused to let Freiburger's prized piece suffer such a fate. Thus, he and the MotorTrend team got it up and running again and moved it across the country to surprise Freiburger with it. The plan was perfectly executed, as Freiburger was elated and celebratory burnouts at Pontiac, Michigan's M1 Concourse were enjoyed.
Could you take the Hemi Gremmie on one of the essential grand touring routes that are more than worth the journey? Not likely. Is it a sight to behold with a loud engine, unique look, and more than capable of burning rubber? Absolutely. And for those reasons and more, it seems like one downright fun car.