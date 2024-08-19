What Is The 'HEMI Gremmie' And Who Made It Famous?

American Motors Corporation wasn't around for long, existing from 1954 to 1988, but during its brief tenure it created some notable vehicles, including some muscle cars that are totally unappreciated. The AMC Hornet, the Rambler, and Javelin are among some of its most well-known models, in addition to the Gremlin. This line of subcompact cars ran from 1970 to 1978 in the United States, with plenty of ups and downs along the way. All these years later, the Gremlin remains talked about and has served as a fine canvas for mechanics looking to get experimental.

Case in point, the Hemi Gremmie: a green 1975 AMC Gremlin fitted with a 426 Hemi engine and a Model A drag racing chassis. This one-of-a-kind piece was made famous by David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan, and the entire team at MotorTrend's "Roadkill" series. They originally spent a whole $700 on the Gremlin for Season 2, Episode 17, only for its restoration to end up on the back burner.

Though it took time, they eventually got the parts and manpower together to turn an otherwise unremarkable old car into something that truly needs to be seen to be believed. The Hemi Gremmie is a fascinating custom build that took quite a lot to get running not once, but twice.