What Engine Came In The 1972 Pontiac Catalina & How Much Horsepower Did It Have?

The 1972 Pontiac Catalina represented the fifth generation (1971 through 1976 models) of a nameplate that started out as a trim option on various Pontiac models from 1950 to 1958. Getting its name from the island located off the coast of southern California, the Catalina replaced the Chieftan and Super Chief models in 1959. It went on to become a full-size muscle car by 1965, before making the transition to the least expensive, but still well-equipped full-size Pontiac in the early 1970s.

The engines that powered the 1972 Pontiac Catalina were full-size as well. The base engine was a 400 cubic-inch V8 with a two-barrel carburetor and single exhaust that put out 175 net horsepower. Buyers could also boost the output to 200 net horsepower by adding the optional dual exhaust.

There was also a 455 cubic-inch, four-barrel carb engine upgrade, which came in a few different flavors. The L66 came in two versions, providing either 185 net horsepower (single exhaust) or 200 net horsepower (dual exhaust). The final step up was the L75, also available in the Pontiac GTO, which had a 250 net horsepower rating, but put out a very respectable 375 lb-ft of torque.

[Image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]

