What Engine Came In A 1965 Pontiac Catalina & How Much Is One Worth Today?
General Motors may have retired the Pontiac name more than a decade ago, but it continues to have tremendous brand recall among car enthusiasts worldwide. From the '50s and well into the '90s, Pontiac was behind some of the most iconic cars of the era. Some of the more popular cars from Pontiac's golden era include the Pontiac Firebird, GTO, and the Pontiac 2+2. These vehicles are usually the first ones that come to the minds of the average auto enthusiast when they think of legendary Pontiacs.
One early Pontiac model that usually doesn't make it into such lists is the Pontiac Catalina. Introduced in 1950 and produced until 1980, the Catalina was sold to consumers for over three decades. It is pertinent to note that the Catalina started as a trim level for the 1950 Chieftain Series 25/27 hardtop, and it would take Pontiac nine more years before they dropped the Chieftain branding completely.
The first-generation Catalina was sold between 1950 and 1960 before being replaced by the second-generation models in 1961. The second-generation models lasted only three years and were quickly replaced by the third-generation Pontiac Catalina in 1965. The 1965 Pontiac Catalina was loaded with features, including full carpeting, electric wipers, and dual sun visors. Let's look at the engine options offered on these 1965 models and find out how much money you might have to shell out today for the privilege of owning one.
All the engine options on the 1965 Pontiac Catalina
Pontiac offered the 1965 Catalina with 6.5 liter (389 cu-in) V8 engine. However, the power output significantly varied across the manual and automatic variants of the vehicle. While the manual variant of the 1965 Catalina produced 256 hp of power at 4,600 rpm, the automatic variants were more powerful, capable of generating 290 hp of power at 4,600 rpm.
There was a significant difference in the torque figures between the automatic and manual variants as well. The manual variant of the 1965 Catalina made 388 lb-ft of torque at a low 2,400 rpm. On the automatic variant, the number went up to 418 lb-ft. It is pertinent to note that the manual variants of the 1965 Pontiac Catalina used a three-speed transmission, and the automatic variants featured a four-speed auto box.
Despite being around for almost 60 years, there are still several units of the 1965 Pontiac Catalina still up for grabs in the classic car market. As of 2024, the average selling price of the 1965 Catalina hovers around the $40,000 mark. Prices of individual models, however, will depend a lot on the condition of the vehicle. We found several 1965 edition Catalina models on sale on platforms like Classic.com, with all of them listed above $35,000.