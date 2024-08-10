What Engine Came In A 1965 Pontiac Catalina & How Much Is One Worth Today?

General Motors may have retired the Pontiac name more than a decade ago, but it continues to have tremendous brand recall among car enthusiasts worldwide. From the '50s and well into the '90s, Pontiac was behind some of the most iconic cars of the era. Some of the more popular cars from Pontiac's golden era include the Pontiac Firebird, GTO, and the Pontiac 2+2. These vehicles are usually the first ones that come to the minds of the average auto enthusiast when they think of legendary Pontiacs.

One early Pontiac model that usually doesn't make it into such lists is the Pontiac Catalina. Introduced in 1950 and produced until 1980, the Catalina was sold to consumers for over three decades. It is pertinent to note that the Catalina started as a trim level for the 1950 Chieftain Series 25/27 hardtop, and it would take Pontiac nine more years before they dropped the Chieftain branding completely.

The first-generation Catalina was sold between 1950 and 1960 before being replaced by the second-generation models in 1961. The second-generation models lasted only three years and were quickly replaced by the third-generation Pontiac Catalina in 1965. The 1965 Pontiac Catalina was loaded with features, including full carpeting, electric wipers, and dual sun visors. Let's look at the engine options offered on these 1965 models and find out how much money you might have to shell out today for the privilege of owning one.

