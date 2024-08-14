Windows 11 'Government Edition': What It Is & Why It Might Be Dangerous

Data compiled by Statista shows that Microsoft Windows is the dominant desktop operating system worldwide, holding a market share of approximately 72 percent. Windows is also intensely disliked by some tech enthusiasts, especially those who believe operating systems like Linux have a lot more to offer, without forcing users to compromise on customizability and privacy.

Bloatware is one reason some have an aversion to Windows. Bloatware, as the term suggests, refers to pre-installed programs that consume significant system resources, but don't really contribute anything to the user experience. In fact, they just slow down the computer and take up space. Windows 11, in particular, has been criticized for serving intrusive ads and violating user privacy.

There are tools and programs that remove all that unnecessary stuff from Windows, but it would certainly be an improvement if there was a leaner version of the operating system that delivered a better and more private user experience. The internet claims that there is, and that it's called Windows 11 Government Edition, but is that really true?

