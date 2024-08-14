Windows 11 'Government Edition': What It Is & Why It Might Be Dangerous
Data compiled by Statista shows that Microsoft Windows is the dominant desktop operating system worldwide, holding a market share of approximately 72 percent. Windows is also intensely disliked by some tech enthusiasts, especially those who believe operating systems like Linux have a lot more to offer, without forcing users to compromise on customizability and privacy.
Bloatware is one reason some have an aversion to Windows. Bloatware, as the term suggests, refers to pre-installed programs that consume significant system resources, but don't really contribute anything to the user experience. In fact, they just slow down the computer and take up space. Windows 11, in particular, has been criticized for serving intrusive ads and violating user privacy.
There are tools and programs that remove all that unnecessary stuff from Windows, but it would certainly be an improvement if there was a leaner version of the operating system that delivered a better and more private user experience. The internet claims that there is, and that it's called Windows 11 Government Edition, but is that really true?
What is Windows 11 Government Edition?
The broader tech community became aware of Microsoft Windows 11 Government Edition in late June 2024, when an X post described it as a "debloated" version of Windows "with all telemetry and Microsoft apps removed as well as no hardware restrictions that are present in the retail version."
The problem is that there isn't a government edition of Windows 11. You can, for example, upgrade Windows 11 from Home to Pro, but you cannot switch to a government version because it does not exist. The supposed government edition of Windows 11 that went viral is actually a modified version of the operating system. It is pirated, illegal, and has nothing to do with Microsoft. It has been speculated that there is a Windows 11 version made for a Chinese government-owned company, but that appears to be false as well.
As of August 2024, there are seven versions of Windows 11: Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro for Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstation, Windows 11 Education, Windows 11 Enterprise, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Other supposed editions that you come across online were not developed or released by Microsoft, but rather by third parties with questionable intentions.
Is Windows 11 Government Edition dangerous?
So, is this apparent government edition of Windows 11 dangerous? What would happen if you installed it? These are tricky questions, because it appears as though the file that has been circulating online is not inherently dangerous in and of itself. This really does seem to be Windows 11, minus the unnecessary apps and features.
Theoretically, an expert could use this modified version of Windows without too many issues, but that isn't the case for the vast majority of people — they would just expose themselves to grave security risks, be unable to update their system, and have no access to official support — therefore we recommend against downloading it.
Again, nobody should download or install this alleged government edition of Windows 11. Piracy is a serious offense in the United States and elsewhere around the world. In the U.S., a first-time offender can be fined up to $250,000 and face five years in prison. Besides, there are several ways to make your Windows computer run like new, and none of them involve reinstalling the operating system.