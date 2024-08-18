What Does 'No Location Found' Mean On iPhone?

Whether you're enjoying a taste of the future with the iPhone 15 or getting the most out of an iPhone you've had for several years, you're probably familiar with the "Find My" app. What started as a quick way to locate a lost or stolen iPhone has become a way to keep track of the live location of friends and family, giving users a way to stay connected and safe. When your family members or friends share their location with you, you can see where they are using the Find My app's map in real time and even figure out how quickly they're traveling to a meet-up spot.

However, as with all technology, sometimes Find My doesn't work as it should. When that happens, one of the messages you might see is "no location found." Getting this message can be a bit disconcerting, especially if a friend or family member has shared their location with you indefinitely, and suddenly they disappear from the map. The good news is there's usually no reason to worry. When you see the no location found error, it's usually because of a network issue like the phone being offline or an unstable internet connection.