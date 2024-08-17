How Much HP Can A 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Produce And Does It Have A V6 Or V8 Engine?

The 2006 Dodge Charger marked the sixth generation of the iconic model and celebrated the return of the "Brotherhood of Muscle" after twenty years of absence. The American automaker began teasing the public with its next-gen muscle car in 1999 by launching the Charger R/T concept car in Detroit. By 2006, the production Dodge Charger lost many of those styling cues, but it entered the market with a few bragging rights under its belt.

The sixth-gen Charger was built on the Chrysler 300's LX platform, imbued with some German DNA. The car was available with a V6 engine, but if you wanted V8 muscle in a 2006 Dodge Charger, the R/T was the one to get. The 2006 Charger R/T came with a Canadian-sourced Chrysler 5.7-liter Hemi V8 under the hood, producing 340 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7-liter HEMI also had a multiple displacement system (MDS) that shut down half of the cylinders to save fuel when appropriate. Meanwhile, the base SE and SXT models left the factory with a 250-horsepower 3.5-liter V6.