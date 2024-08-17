Kim Kardashian's All Time Favorite Car

The status of media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian as one of the biggest celebrities on the face of the planet needs little introduction. However, what may not be blatantly apparent to those who aren't keeping up with the Kardashians is that she's also a major car fanatic. In fact, various sources have estimated that the socialite's current car collection surrounding her mansion is worth upward of $2 million. Sure, it may not quite beat out the ultra-expensive collections of such celebs as Jay Leno or Jerry Seinfeld, but it's fair to say that Kardashian is nevertheless the envy of countless gearheads. But among her bevy of vehicles, one car stands out as her favorite.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue showcasing her many prized household possessions, Kardashian revealed three of her favorite silky gray luxury automobiles, with the color choice intended to match the aesthetic of her house. But more than her Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce, she stated that one car truly stands out. "My favorite baby ever, ever, ever is the Maybach Sedan," the reality star said. "I love everything about it. I love painting the emblem gray. If I was to pick one, that's my baby, right there."

It doesn't take more than one glimpse at Kardashian's 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 to understand her sentiment. But as you can imagine for a personality as big as she is, her ride was going to need some touch-ups before she was satisfied.

