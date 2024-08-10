What Engine Is In A 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

With its production run spanning four decades, and eight generations, the Pontiac Grand Prix was among the GM-owned carmaker's most popular vehicles. For most of the decade after its 1962 introduction, Pontiac positioned the Grand Prix as a full-size performance coupe. Over successive generations, however, the car would undergo several transformational changes, culminating in it eventually becoming a four-door sedan by the time its production run ended in 2008. Well over a decade since the last Pontiac Grand Prix rolled out of the assembly lines, the car is still very much in demand — especially the older variants of the car dating back to the '60s and '70s.

Advertisement

By the time the late '80s rolled in, the Pontiac Grand Prix was in its sixth generation. The first sixth-generation Grand Prix launched in 1988 and was among the first cars to use the W platform (or W-body) that would become the mainstay of General Motors' mid-size cars sold between 1987 and 2016.

Here we are looking at the 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was an updated variant of the car launched just a year after the Grand Prix had transitioned to the W platform. Aside from several changes to the design, this generation also witnessed Pontiac introduce features like optional anti-lock brakes and a remote keyless entry system on the LE and SE models. The 1989 model of the car also saw an older 2.8L engine being replaced by a larger engine. GM also offered the 1989 Pontiac Grand Prix in a special edition, turbocharged variant that produced way more power than the standard variants.

Advertisement