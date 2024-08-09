What Engine Came In The 1978 Pontiac Grand Prix & How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Pontiac Grand Prix made its first appearance in the American automaker's lineup in the early 1960s. In its earliest years of production, it was considered one of the manufacturer's more underrated muscle car builds, boasting sleek lines and proper V8 Pontiac power under the hood. The Grand Prix continued to rank among Pontiac's more under-the-radar muscled-up builds for most of the decade, and even into the 1970s. Throughout the '70s, however, the Grand Prix began a wild transition from sleek coupe to the boat-sized behemoths that were hitting the road in the latter part of the decade.

Advertisement

Though almost absurdly large, the stock V8 engines ensured those early-to-mid-'70s beasts were still pushing proper muscle car power. However, the Grand Prix received a dramatic facelift in 1978, with Pontiac finally reigning in the comically oversized approach to the vehicle, trimming more than a foot from its length and over 600 lbs. from its overall weight. Perhaps not surprisingly, the downsizing of the Grand Prix did not stop with the build's body size, with Pontiac also making an under-the-hood change by nixing the V8 engine as a standard option.

Pontiac's engineering team instead opted to make its 231ci (3.8 L) V6 engine standard in base models of the Grand Prix build. Drivers could still upgrade to Pontiac's 301ci V8 engine for an additional cost, with the vehicle's base V6 reportedly capable of delivering around 105 hp and the V8 upgrade pushing the ponies to between 140 hp and 150 hp.

Advertisement