The 5 Most Powerful Steam Engine Trains Ever Built

Steam trains were one of the most powerful vehicles of their time, capable of pulling hundreds of cars in one go. Their sheer size, speed, and weight are mesmerizing to think about and captivating to watch.

When you want to compare one train to another, we typically look at horsepower or the physical size. However, many trains, especially those built for freight, are designed to haul as much cargo as possible. That's why a train's capacity to pull heavy weights is as crucial, if not more so, as its top speed.

For example, some say that the Union Pacific Big Boy is the world's most powerful steam engine. This is true, given that it exists today, whereas all the other trains in our list are no longer around or are just on display. But when looking over all of train history, even the Big Boy's impressive 135,375 pound-force (lbf) of power isn't enough to make the list of the most powerful engines ever built. So, let's explore these impressive beasts.

