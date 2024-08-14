Can Meta AI Be Disabled On WhatsApp & Facebook Messenger? Here's What You Need To Know

AI has taken the world by storm. Over the past couple of years, hundreds of millions of people have welcomed this futuristic technology with open arms, and begun using it for everything from answering questions to generating images from a text description. But not everyone is on board.

One survey by the Pew Research Center last year found that 52% of Americans were more concerned than excited by the aspects of AI. And who can blame them? Pop culture hasn't exactly painted artificial intelligence in a positive light. Even Frank Herbert saw the risks of thinking machines, abolishing their existence from his "Dune" universe, fearing they would make people lazy.

That hasn't stopped some of the world's largest tech companies from jumping head-first into this new world. Meta's own AI, aptly named Meta AI, has already been added to many of the internet giant's apps including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. It's meant to be a type of virtual assistant that can help users with anything from crafting the perfect message between friends to generating an image to listing suggestions in a search bar.

While these new AI features may cause some users to consider whether to stop using WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, others might simply settle for disabling the feature. Unfortunately for them, there's no way to disable Meta AI. Instead, users can mute notifications from the free virtual assistant. Here's how to do that.