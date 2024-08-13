Paul Walker's All Time Favorite Car

Paul Walker got his start as an actor in 1986. It took some time, but he eventually rose to prominence when he landed several supporting roles in "Varsity Blues" and "She's All That" in the late '90s. To the majority of his fans, though, he will forever be known as Brian O'Conner. He quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in the world after his starring role in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise. Walker starred alongside Vin Diesel in six "Fast & Furious" films, each one met with massive commercial success. His character appeared in "Furious 7," as well, but his presence there required help from his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, and some movie magic.

Like his character Brian, Walker enjoyed cars of all kinds. He loved driving them, riding in them, and simply looking at them or being in their presence. Walker amassed a significant car collection of his own over the years. While it was nowhere near the size of Jay Leno's collection, it was an impressive assortment of vehicles, to say the least.

Years before Walker's fatal accident, he talked about his favorite car in an interview with TMZ. The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, which his character is known for driving in the movies, was easily his favorite Japanese car. However, his all-time favorite car was the Porsche Carrera GT. Sadly, it was also the model of car he was the passenger in when he died.

