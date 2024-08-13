Paul Walker's All Time Favorite Car
Paul Walker got his start as an actor in 1986. It took some time, but he eventually rose to prominence when he landed several supporting roles in "Varsity Blues" and "She's All That" in the late '90s. To the majority of his fans, though, he will forever be known as Brian O'Conner. He quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in the world after his starring role in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise. Walker starred alongside Vin Diesel in six "Fast & Furious" films, each one met with massive commercial success. His character appeared in "Furious 7," as well, but his presence there required help from his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, and some movie magic.
Like his character Brian, Walker enjoyed cars of all kinds. He loved driving them, riding in them, and simply looking at them or being in their presence. Walker amassed a significant car collection of his own over the years. While it was nowhere near the size of Jay Leno's collection, it was an impressive assortment of vehicles, to say the least.
Years before Walker's fatal accident, he talked about his favorite car in an interview with TMZ. The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, which his character is known for driving in the movies, was easily his favorite Japanese car. However, his all-time favorite car was the Porsche Carrera GT. Sadly, it was also the model of car he was the passenger in when he died.
Porsche Carrera GT
Porsche discontinued the Carrera GT back in 2006 after America mandated that all new vehicles be built with dual-stage airbags. Other than its lack of airbags, however, it was a beautiful sports car — and not just in the looks department. Under the hood, it housed a V10 racing engine that propelled the supercar from a standstill to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, or 124 mph in less than 10 seconds, and produced 605 hp at 8,000 rpm. Anyone looking for some real speed would find it with the Carrera GT, as it tops out at 205 mph. It had a carbon fiber chassis and wheels made from magnesium, which reduced its weight significantly compared to other supercars.
Nothing on this car was extraneous. Whether it was to improve performance or keep the weight down, everything had a purpose. Rather than using external lines for oil passages to and from the engine, they were internal to keep it lighter. Its three radiators and extra large air intake kept the engine cool enough, reducing the chances of it ever overheating. In fact, the car's project manager, Michael Hölscher, confidently told Car and Driver, "It will never overheat."
It's not impossible to find this car on the road. Porsche made 1,270 of them before it was discontinued, but good luck finding it for its original $448,400 sticker price. Collectors would be exceptionally lucky to find one under $1.5 million.
The other car
Paul Walker's dream car might have been the Carrera GT, but he had a favorite Japanese car as well. He was such a fan of the Nissan Skyline, he admitted to TMZ that he had two in his collection. It's the car his character drives around in "2 Fast 2 Furious" with the blue and grey paint job. It's definitely a vehicle that stands out to car enthusiasts and the uninitiated. One of the R34's that Walker owned was a 1999 V-Spec version, which was a step above the base R34 as a high-performance variant. The V-Spec version came with larger intercoolers and a titanium exhaust system. When the V-Spec II came out, Walker traded his in for the new model.
Furthermore, 1999 V-Spec model housed a twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter inline-six engine known as the RB26DETT, which produces roughly between 280 and 330 hp. Officially, the car could only reach a top speed of 112 mph because of an agreement between Japanese automakers, but unofficially, it could reach over 155 mph.
This is a unique vehicle for anyone in the United States since it wasn't a car typically sold in America. It doesn't meet the safety and emissions standards required by the U.S., but its earliest models manufactured in 1999 are eligible to be sold there as of 2024. Once a foreign-made vehicle is 25 years old, it can be sold and registered in America as a classic or antique vehicle.