Which Cars Did Pontiac Make In 1954 & What Size Engines Did They Have Under The Hood?

The 1950s were a peak period for U.S. carmakers. Chrysler showed the world its first production HEMI engine in 1951, and Chevy introduced the Corvette in 1953. The Pontiac division of GM later made history with the legendary 1964 GTO, a model that helped clear the road for a wave of muscle cars. Pontiac produced about 288,000 cars in 1954, and that model year's lineup included two production nameplates and three prototype models. Dealership lots were packed with Chieftains and Star Chiefs, while behind the scenes, company engineers worked on a space-age sports racer that was the most expensive model ever sold (the one-off Bonneville Special), along with the Strato Streak and Parisienne.

The two production models were issued in nine variants for 1954: a Deluxe and Custom Catalina version of the Star Chief, plus seven different Chieftain submodels. The Chieftain was also available in Deluxe and Custom Catalina form, as well as in a base model, Catalina, Deluxe Catalina, Special, and Custom. If you're confused by the repeated and intertwined uses of "Deluxe," "Custom," and "Catalina," don't worry — we are too. For further bafflement, the Chieftain Special came in four body styles: two-and four-door sedans, and six- and eight-passenger station wagons. The Custom Catalina version of both cars was a two-door hardtop, and the Star Chief was also available as a four-door sedan (Custom or Deluxe) and Deluxe two-door convertible. All Star Chief models had a 124-inch wheelbase, versus 122 inches for the Chieftains.

