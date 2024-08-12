Yamaha Viking Vs. Wolverine: What's The Difference Between These Side-X-Sides?
Though perhaps best known for making reliable motorcycles built for the road, the track, and the off-road arena, Yamaha has, arguably, made just as big a name for itself in the recreational market with a full slate of ATVs (like the Slashgear approved YFZ450R) and personal watercraft, as well as high-end jet boats that may cost a pretty penny to get in the water. The company also makes side-by-side (or SxS for short) utility vehicles designed to help you explore the harder to reach parts of the world, or tackle some heavy duty work on the farm.
Yamaha actually makes several different levels of these golf cart-styled UTVs, which differentiate themselves from more traditional ATVs by offering seating for two people or more. The only thing these SxS utility vehicles really have in common with golf carts is a general sort of design framework, as they are tougher and more powerful than pretty much anything you'll find on the links. The three builds of Yamaha side-by-side UTVs are the YXZ1000R, the Viking, and the Wolverine, with each boasting different trim packages that can drive the price tag up to new car levels.
The Viking and Wolverine are closer in build and base-level price point among Yamaha's SxS options, so they're a solid point of comparison for those who may be in the market for a durable UTV. Similarities aside, the two SxS vehicles are designed for distinctly different purposes. Here's a look at what sets these Yamaha Side-by-Sides apart.
Yamaha Wolverine is built for fun
We'll start with the Yamaha Wolverine, purely because it's the fun-loving side-by-side build in the lineup, and a good time might be priority number one for many in the market for a UTV. One look at the Wolverine X2 850 confirms this base-level model of the build is more than ready to deliver a few thrills and chills when you take it off the beaten path.
Despite its entry-level designation, there's nothing particularly base about Yamaha's Wolverine X2 850, with the SxS UTV packing an 847cc DOHC eight-valve parallel-twin engine that should easily help push you through even the toughest of off-road terrains. Coupled with the heavily treaded GBC Dirt Commander tires, that kind of power should make it a challenge to get your Wolverine stuck on the trail. Nonetheless, the vehicle comes equipped with a powerful winch from WARN that will come in handy on the off chance that you get your Wolverine jammed up in a tricky spot. Likewise, an impressive 2,000 pound towing capacity ensures you shouldn't have any problem pulling yourself, or another vehicle to safety when needed.
Just FYI — the Wolverine comes equipped with OnCommand 4WD, so drivers can easily switch from 2WD to 4WD when conditions command it, and fully enclosed doors should help keep the mud at bay when you decide to ride dirty. The good times come with a cost, however, as a base Wolverine will run you $16,499. That price may make it a prohibitive luxury some simply cannot afford, with elevated trim packages and 4-seat builds pushing the price to anywhere between $20,000 and almost $30,000.
Yamaha Viking is a work horse on the ranch
While some may balk at the prospect of dropping $16,000 or more on a side-by-side UTV that is largely meant for recreational use, if you're looking for a vehicle that can help you tackle a heavy workload on the farm or in the field, that cost may be far more palatable. The good news for folks eyeing Yamaha's Viking SxS as such a vehicle is that you can pick up a base model for about $700 less than Wolverine.
But with a base price of $15,799, the Viking EPS does come with a little less power, boasting a 686 cc displacement engine. That's still impressive for a vehicle that weighs-in at just over 1,400 pounds. Along with a four-valve head and 10.0:1 compression, that combo should provide more than enough torque to power through any load-centric task. The Viking also comes equipped with a 2-inch receiver style towing hitch that can handle up to 1,500 pound towing capacity, and a tough 600 pound capacity cargo bed that can handle almost any load you throw at it.
As opposed to the Wolverine, the stock Viking is a three-seater, and can hold up to six passengers depending on the trim package, meaning you won't have any trouble carrying your crew from one work site to the next. Like the Wolverine, OnCommand 4WD ensures you and your crew will get there safely even if you encounter some legit off-road terrain. As tough as they are, the Vikings may be considered the less sexy of Yamaha's SxS vehicles. But they're also the most affordable, with the highest level trim maxing out at $17,899.