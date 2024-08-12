Yamaha Viking Vs. Wolverine: What's The Difference Between These Side-X-Sides?

Though perhaps best known for making reliable motorcycles built for the road, the track, and the off-road arena, Yamaha has, arguably, made just as big a name for itself in the recreational market with a full slate of ATVs (like the Slashgear approved YFZ450R) and personal watercraft, as well as high-end jet boats that may cost a pretty penny to get in the water. The company also makes side-by-side (or SxS for short) utility vehicles designed to help you explore the harder to reach parts of the world, or tackle some heavy duty work on the farm.

Advertisement

Yamaha actually makes several different levels of these golf cart-styled UTVs, which differentiate themselves from more traditional ATVs by offering seating for two people or more. The only thing these SxS utility vehicles really have in common with golf carts is a general sort of design framework, as they are tougher and more powerful than pretty much anything you'll find on the links. The three builds of Yamaha side-by-side UTVs are the YXZ1000R, the Viking, and the Wolverine, with each boasting different trim packages that can drive the price tag up to new car levels.

The Viking and Wolverine are closer in build and base-level price point among Yamaha's SxS options, so they're a solid point of comparison for those who may be in the market for a durable UTV. Similarities aside, the two SxS vehicles are designed for distinctly different purposes. Here's a look at what sets these Yamaha Side-by-Sides apart.

Advertisement