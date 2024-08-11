All About 700R4 Transmissions: Who Made Them & Are They Any Good?

The 700R4, also known as TH700R4, is a General Motors four-speed automatic transmission that was used from 1982 to 1993. Internally called a Hydra-Matic MD-8, it was used in front-engine/rear-drive and all-wheel drive cars and trucks. The 700R4 was used primarily in Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, but it could also be found in other GM brands that used engines sourced from Chevrolet. As a result, some Buicks, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, Cadillacs, and even Holdens used this transmission.

The 700R4 replaced the Turbo-Hydramatic 350, GM's previous three-speed automatic, in a quest for ever-increasing fuel efficiency. The 700R4 had four gears, with its fourth gear being a 30% overdrive for improved fuel economy. It was made of cast aluminum, which made it both rugged and durable. The basic version of the 700R4 could handle up to 350 lb-ft of torque, but there were also uprated versions that could handle 450 lb-ft (Heavy Duty), 600 lb-ft (SuperSport Super Duty), and even 1,000 lb-ft (Xtreme SS).

The GM 700R4 transmission also featured a lower first gear, which allowed for good low-speed operation, as well as quick launches by enthusiasts going off-road. Overall, the 700R4 was well-regarded for its off-the-line performance and fuel economy, but it was not without some problems.

