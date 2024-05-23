Who Makes The LS4 V8 Engine & How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

General Motors' LS engines have been driving GM cars and trucks since the first LS-powered Corvette rolled off the lot in 1997. Since then, the engine lineup has achieved legendary status in the world of gearheads and auto lovers. LS motors are popular choices for engine swaps around the globe, and enthusiasts have been said to stuff LS engines into everything from tiny Miatas to even boats and airplanes.

Like the rest of its siblings, the LS4 engine is built by General Motors for its various brands, including Pontiac, Chevrolet, and Buick. While it's not the most powerful LS engine to ever roll off the GM production floor, it is unique due to its transverse construction designed for front-wheel-drive vehicles and its aluminum block. As it's built exclusively for use in front-wheel-drive cars, the LS4 motor is not an exceptionally popular choice for engine swaps. However, if you're planning a one-of-a-kind build using a sports car base, and you want to insert a little American muscle under the hood, the LS4 could be a phenomenal choice with lots of potential. Let's dive in and check out the LS4 motor in greater detail, including what kind of power it produces, and how much it costs to get your hands on one.