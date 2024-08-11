4 Things You Need To Make Your Camera And Lenses Last Longer

Be it a hobby or a profession, playing around with camera equipment is always exciting — and some of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners don't even cost a fortune anymore. Despite this, every photographer and videographer knows how deep a hole investing in cameras can burn in your pocket over time — especially when trying to grab essential camera lenses to accommodate different requirements.

Purchasing expensive glass can be as scary as it is exhilarating. A single accidental drop can cause damages costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Even if you manage to be extra careful with the handling, with time comes general wear and tear. Besides a loss in the cosmetic appeal, this can sometimes lead to degraded image or video quality as well.

Everything from temperature change to physical impact can cause varying levels of damage to equipment as delicate as cameras. This is why it is essential to follow certain practices that can keep your camera and its accessories not just away from danger, but in pristine condition. With years of experience owning camera hardware to fuel my hobby-based videography needs, here are four things that have made my gear last longer.

