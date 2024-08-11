Can You Do An Engine Swap On A Motorcycle?

One of the most important considerations is engine size. You'll either have to find a motor with the same dimensions as your old one, or modify the frame to make room for a bigger engine. You may also have to install or fabricate new motor mounts. Before buying a new engine for your bike or starting to disassemble your ride, measure everything carefully to try and get an idea of what outfitting the engine swap will require. It's also important to make sure the new engine's chain sprocket can be aligned with the drive sprocket on the rear wheel. If your bike is driven by the transmission's output shaft, it's just as important to make sure you'll be able to mate the new engine to the transmission.

Powertrain concerns aren't all you have to plan for; make sure the old engine's fuel delivery system is sufficient for the new one. You'll want to keep some things consistent from the old to new engine. Going from a carbureted to fuel injected engine will usually require boosting the fuel pressure with a new pump and lines, and swapping an air-cooled engine for a water-cooled one will require the installation of a radiator, coolant tank, and lines.

If you live in California, you are legally required to install a California Air Resources Board (CARB)-compliant engine; this can mean incurring an additional cost for the necessary emissions control equipment.