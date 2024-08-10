How To Fix The 'Your PC Did Not Start Correctly' Error

Dealing with the "Your PC did not start correctly" error on a Windows 10 or 11 computer can be quite troublesome. This error usually pops up when you try to boot your computer, preventing you from accessing the system until it is resolved.

This error message indicates that something went wrong during the startup process, preventing your PC from booting properly. This can occur due to various reasons, such as corrupted system files, problematic updates, or inaccessible boot configuration data.

In many cases, simply selecting the "Restart" option on the error screen can resolve the problem. Hence, it's a good idea to try that first if you haven't already. However, if Windows keeps running into the "Your PC did not start correctly" error screen, more in-depth troubleshooting may be necessary. Working your way through the following tips should help you fix the underlying issue and get your Windows PC to boot normally.