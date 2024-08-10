5 Discontinued Cars We'd Like To See Brought Back As EVs

Electric vehicles take a bigger share of the market from gas cars each year, and by 2035 you won't be able to buy a new fossil fuel burner in much of the world. At least a dozen of the United States plan to follow that same timeline, meaning millions of Americans will need to drive electric vehicles when their current cars are ready for the salvage yard or sold off. Over the past three decades or so, EVs have evolved from strangely-styled slowpokes to become some of the fastest cars on the market today. For example, the Tesla Model S Plaid uses three electric motors to rocket from 0-60 in just 2.1 seconds, and the Rivian R1T can do that same sprint in three seconds flat.

Advertisement

While there are plenty of rocket-ship quick electric vehicles on the market today, their designs tend to be somewhat cookie-cutter, with an emphasis on weight savings and aerodynamics in order to maximize range. That leaves fans of classic car styling in the lurch, many of whom would love to see their favorite discontinued models revived as EVs in anticipation of the upcoming internal combustion phase-out.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]